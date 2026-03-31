The national average gas price is now over $4 a gallon, according to AAA

The U.S. national average for regular gasoline has surged to about $4.02 per gallon, according to AAA.

GasBuddy data shows similar but slightly lower readings in recent days, with prices around $3.95–$3.99 per gallon before the latest spike.

Prices have climbed more than $1 in a month, driven largely by global oil disruptions and seasonal demand shifts.

The national average price of gasoline in the United States has climbed above $4 per gallon for the first time in nearly four years, reflecting a sharp and rapid increase that is squeezing household budgets and raising broader economic concerns.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached approximately $4.018 as of March 31, marking a dramatic rise from just under $3 at the end of February.

GasBuddy, which tracks prices at tens of thousands of stations nationwide, reported similar figures in recent days, with the national average hovering between $3.95 and $3.99 per gallon before crossing the $4 threshold.

Rapid climb shocks consumers

The recent surge represents one of the fastest monthly increases in years. AAA data shows prices jumped roughly $1 in a single month, fueled by a combination of geopolitical tensions and seasonal factors.

Analysts point to disruptions in global oil supply — particularly tied to conflict in the Middle East — as a primary driver. The effective closure of key shipping routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, has pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, increasing costs for refiners and ultimately consumers.

“The situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable, but upward pressure on fuel prices is likely to persist as long as global oil supplies are constrained by the continued disruption in the Strait,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the company blog.

“We’re likely to see the national average for gasoline push beyond the $4-per-gallon mark, while diesel could approach $6 per gallon and potentially set new records if conditions fail to improve.

DeHaan said Americans have already spent nearly $8 billion more on gasoline over the past month, a trend that poses growing risks to the broader economy, while surging diesel prices may begin to reaccelerate inflation.

At the same time, the annual switch to more expensive summer-blend gasoline and rising spring travel demand have compounded upward pressure on prices.

Regional disparities widen

While the national average has crossed $4 per gallon, prices vary widely by region. West Coast drivers are paying significantly more, with California nearing $5.90 per gallon, while some central states remain closer to the low $3 range.

These differences reflect variations in fuel taxes, environmental regulations, and proximity to refineries — factors that typically create persistent regional gaps even during nationwide price swings.

The spike stands in stark contrast to earlier expectations. GasBuddy’s 2026 outlook projected a yearly national average of about $2.97 per gallon, suggesting lower prices overall despite expected volatility.