How safe is your car? One in five have an open recall

Wouldn't it be helpful if vehicles with open recalls could be easily identified? Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Texas leads the nation with the most vehicles with unrepaired recalls

As automotive recalls rise, so does the number of vehicles with unrepaired recalls. In a concerning finding for vehicle safety, CARFAX data indicate that 58.1 million cars, or one in five vehicles on U.S. roads, have unresolved automotive recalls. 

This marks a significant 16% increase over the past two years, highlighting a growing challenge in maintaining vehicle safety standards.

Making matters worse, 14 million vehicles have two or more unresolved recalls, which significantly heightens the risk of failures in critical safety components such as brake systems, airbags, and seatbelts. Despite the potential dangers, these repairs can be completed at no cost to car owners. 

CARFAX said it is joining efforts by vehicle manufacturers and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration to address this issue and encourage vehicle owners to resolve these recalls.

Paul Nadjarian, general manager of CARFAX Car Care, said drivers need to be aware of the recalls on their vehicles, especially those with two or more recalls, adding that addressing them can save lives and avoid expensive repairs. 

States with the most open recalls

Here is the list of states with the most unrepaired recalls:

  1. Texas: 1.6 million

  2. California: 1.5 million

  3. Florida: 901,000

  4. New York: 528,000

  5. Georgia: 509,000

  6. Ohio: 508,000

  7. Pennsylvania: 508,000

  8. North Carolina: 477,000

  9. Illinois: 406,000

  10. Arizona: 389,000

To determine if your vehicle has an open recall, go to NHTSA’s recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

