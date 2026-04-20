Gas prices hold steady to start the week

U.S. gasoline prices are starting the week on a relatively stable footing, with only modest regional fluctuations.

Seasonal factors and crude oil trends suggest limited short-term volatility, though upward pressure is possible.

Analysts expect prices to drift higher into early summer as demand gradually increases.

Even as President Trump and the Iranian regime wage a public battle in the news media, gasoline prices across the U.S.s are beginning the week with a sense of stability, offering drivers a brief reprieve after the modest fluctuations seen in recent weeks. National averages are largely unchanged from late last week, with only minor increases or decreases depending on the region.

According to AAA, the national average price of regular gas is $4.04 a gallon, eight cents less than a week ago.

The current steadiness reflects a balance between supply and demand. Refinery output remains solid, and crude oil prices—one of the biggest drivers of gasoline costs—have not made any dramatic moves in recent days. That combination has helped keep pump prices from swinging sharply in either direction.

However, analysts caution that this calm may not last long.

There could be volatility ahead

As the country moves deeper into spring, gasoline demand typically begins to climb. Warmer weather encourages more travel, and the seasonal switch to summer-blend gasoline—required for environmental reasons—can add to production costs. These factors often combine to put upward pressure on prices.

Crude oil markets will also play a decisive role in the coming weeks. Any sustained increase in oil prices—whether driven by geopolitical tensions, production decisions from major exporters, or shifts in global demand—would likely translate into higher gasoline prices for consumers.

Regional differences remain a key part of the picture. Prices on the West Coast and in parts of the Northeast continue to run higher than the national average due to stricter fuel standards and logistical constraints. Meanwhile, states in the Southeast and parts of the Midwest are seeing some of the lowest prices in the country.

The outlook

Looking ahead, most forecasts suggest a gradual upward trend rather than a sharp spike. Barring unexpected disruptions—such as refinery outages or major geopolitical events—gasoline prices are expected to inch higher over the next few weeks, potentially accelerating as the summer driving season approaches.

For now, drivers are benefiting from a relatively calm market. But with seasonal demand building and external risks always present, the window of stability may be short-lived.