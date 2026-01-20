Gas prices are rising again

The nation’s average price of gasoline has risen 3.1 cents over the last week and stands at $2.76 per gallon, according to GasBuddy® data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is down 8.6 cents from a month ago and is 32.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel fell 1.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.465 per gallon.

After nearly two months of steady declines, U.S. gas prices have edged higher, signaling a potential turning point for motorists who have benefited from falling fuel costs since late last year. The modest increase comes as oil prices rebound toward the $60-per-barrel mark, reversing part of their recent slide.

“After seven straight weeks of declines, the national average price of gasoline has moved higher, breaking the streak as oil prices have climbed back near $60 per barrel after dipping into the mid-$50s,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

While the uptick may concern drivers, De Haan noted that prices could still revisit recent lows before longer-term upward pressures take hold.

That window, however, may be limited. California is expected to begin transitioning to cleaner summer gasoline blends soon, with the rest of the country following in a little over a month. These seasonal shifts typically increase refining costs and place upward pressure on prices.

Localized discounts are possible

Still, a surplus of winter gasoline—built up after sizable inventory increases in recent weeks—could lead to localized discounts as refiners and retailers work through excess supplies.

Oil markets remain a key driver behind pump prices. Crude prices softened slightly in early trading this week after easing tensions with Iran and a pause in threats of U.S. action there.

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped to about $59 per barrel, while Brent crude hovered near $64. Even so, prices remain higher than they were just a few weeks ago, supported by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Geopolitical tension

Markets continue to watch global developments closely, including renewed rhetoric from President Trump involving Greenland and NATO relations, the possibility of additional sanctions affecting Europe, and ongoing instability in Venezuela. The U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has added fresh uncertainty around the country’s future oil production, a factor that could ripple through global supply balances.

On the supply side, the Energy Information Administration’s latest Weekly Petroleum Status Report showed U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels and remain about 3% below the seasonal average. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve also increased slightly.

Gasoline inventories jumped by 9.0 million barrels and now sit roughly 4% above the five-year seasonal average, helping to cushion prices despite higher crude costs. Distillate inventories, which include diesel, were essentially flat and remain below seasonal norms.

Refineries are running hard, with utilization climbing to more than 95%, while implied gasoline demand rose to just over 8.3 million barrels per day, suggesting steady consumption even in the heart of winter.

Wide price dispersion

At the pump, price dispersion remains wide. The most common price paid by U.S. drivers is $2.49 per gallon, while the median price stands at $2.69. The cheapest 10% of stations average $2.20 per gallon, compared with $3.88 among the most expensive. Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana currently offer the lowest statewide averages, while Hawaii, California, and Washington remain the most expensive.

Several Midwestern and Mid-Atlantic states saw the sharpest weekly increases, led by Michigan and Indiana. As seasonal factors and global oil markets continue to evolve, drivers may see uneven price movements in the weeks ahead—though for now, gas remains significantly cheaper than it was a year ago.