What the $3 billion EV chargers funding freeze means for drivers

The Trump administration's decision to freeze funding for electric-vehicle chargers will make driving the growing number of EVs harder to charge up.

Created under the Biden administration, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program aimed to provide nearly $5 billion to states to build 500,000 electric charging stations across the nation.

Commercial fast chargers, known as level-three chargers, found in parking lots can cost upwards of $50,000 each.

Concerns about public chargers is why a quarter of drivers are hesistant to buy EVs, according to a 2024 survey by consultancy Ernst & Young.

But the Trump administration has frozen more than $3 billion in funding from the NEVI program, jeopardizing future construction of EV chargers across the nation.

"No new obligations may occur," according to a Feb. 6 memo from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

There were more than 3.5 million registered EVs in 2023, according to the Department of Energy.

"This decision was a misstep that will ultimately cost consumers, as expanding charging infrastructure is essential to advancing clean transportation and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels," said Sally Greenberg, chief executive of the National Consumers League, in a statement.

Already being felt

The decision is already being felt across the nation.

Pennsylvania might have the most money to lose: The state was earmarked $71 million to build 91 EV chargers, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

“Compared to many other states, we have more NEVI stations built,” said Alexis Campbell, press secretary for PennDot, to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

In Virginia, 51 of 53 planned EV charging projects are now on hold, WTOP reports.

“Not only does it ensure current and future EV owners have the confidence to drive electric, but it provides Virginia’s industry and workforce the long-term stability to plan for investments and training,” said Stuart Gardner, executive director of environmental nonprofit Generation 180, to WTOP.

In Oregon, the city of Tualatin had a $15 million grant under the NEVI program, but they weren't able to get all the money in time to complete construction, Portland Business Journal reports.

“I wouldn’t say the outlook is optimistic,” said Nic Westendorf, Tualatin's deputy public works director, to Portland Business Journal. “We’re waiting to see if there are changes we can make that align with the administration’s goals or if it’s dead in the water.”

Florida's Miami-Dade County is also no longer getting $4.7 million of funding, The Miami Herald reports.

“It’s not really just a big handout to green groups or anything like that, which it might be portrayed as, but the money’s primarily going to gas stations, community stores, truck stops. Folks that are serving drivers already and want to expand in this market,” said Ryan McKinnon, a spokesperson for the Charge Ahead Partnership, which represents gas stations and businesses, to The Miami Herald.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.