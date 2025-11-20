Congress demands answers from GM, Ford, Stellantis and Tesla on vehicle affordability

Senate Commerce Committee summons GM, Ford, Stellantis and Tesla leadership to a January hearing on rising vehicle costs

Lawmakers say government rules may be making cars increasingly unaffordable for ordinary Americans

Automakers expected to argue that EV mandates, material prices and regulatory burdens are driving the price surge

The CEOs of General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — along with a senior Tesla executive — have been asked to appear before Congress early next year to explain why the price of a new vehicle has surged to record highs. The Senate Commerce Committee scheduled the hearing for January 14, 2026, marking the most significant public showdown between lawmakers and auto industry leaders since the 2008 bailout era.

At the center of the inquiry is a straightforward but politically loaded question: Why are U.S. consumers paying so much more for a car today than they were just a decade ago? According to Senate staff, the average price of a new vehicle has more than doubled during that period, putting even entry-level models out of reach for many families. Committee Chair Ted Cruz (R-TX) says federal policies — especially emissions rules and electric-vehicle (EV) mandates — may be “making cars expensive and out of reach for American customers.”

Whether new-car prices actually doubled is debatable. Statistics from Kelley Blue Book show that average new-car prices increased significantly from about $34,428 in late 2015 to about $50,080 in 2025, not double but dramatic nonetheless. The price surge was most dramatic in the early 2020s, driven by supply chain issues.

Congress questions regulatory role in rising costs

Lawmakers plan to press the automakers on how government rules factor into sticker prices. They argue that complying with tougher emissions standards, meeting EV-transition requirements, and redesigning factories around battery-driven platforms all carry enormous costs. And while some of those costs reflect long-term climate goals, senators want to know how much of the immediate price burden is being shifted to consumers.

Automakers, for their part, have long maintained that the transition to EVs is capital-intensive, requiring new facilities, new supply chains and new materials — particularly for battery production. Lithium, nickel, graphite and other elements underpinning the EV transition have all seen volatile pricing. Industry executives are widely expected to argue that these pressures, combined with residual inflation, higher labor costs from recent union agreements, and global supply-chain instability, are driving up the cost of producing every new vehicle.

Tesla’s presence — represented by its vice president of vehicle engineering — underscores how even the most established EV manufacturer is entangled in this debate. While Tesla does not face the same legacy liabilities as the Detroit Three, it does face similar challenges in sourcing materials and scaling production.

Consumer impact at the center of the debate

For millions of Americans, the affordability crisis is not just theoretical. The price of a new vehicle now routinely surpasses $46,000, according to industry data, and monthly payments have climbed sharply due to high interest rates. Many buyers who previously relied on inexpensive sedans have found themselves funneled into SUVs or crossovers, as manufacturers have largely abandoned low-margin compact models.

The result is a consumer ecosystem where even middle-income households face limited choices. Some have shifted to the used-car market, where prices ballooned during the pandemic and have yet to fully settle. Others have delayed purchases indefinitely, creating what dealers describe as “pent-up demand” that could destabilize prices even further if economic conditions shift.

Consumer advocates warn that if Congress responds by rolling back certain regulations, the changes could have unintended consequences — weakening emissions goals or reducing incentives for automakers to preserve safety features and crashworthiness. Industry watchers also note that cost pressures may cause companies to streamline vehicle trims or de-content certain models, which could affect both safety and reliability down the line.

What happens next

Committee staff expect written testimony from all four automakers to be submitted before the January session. The hearing could prompt new legislation aimed at easing regulatory burdens, adjusting EV-transition timelines, or imposing new oversight on automaker pricing and dealer markups. If any of the executives decline to appear, subpoenas remain an option — a rarity but not unheard of for high-profile automotive inquiries.

The outcome may shape key policy debates heading into 2026, particularly as automakers balance regulatory compliance, electrification goals, and consumer affordability — a triangle of competing demands with no easy solution.

How to protect yourself when shopping during a price surge

Run a full cost-of-ownership comparison. Don’t just compare sticker prices — include fuel or charging costs, maintenance, insurance, and expected resale value.

Look for incentive stacking. EV tax credits, dealer cash, regional rebates and federal incentives can meaningfully reduce upfront costs.

Shop across regions. Prices can vary dramatically by state. High-demand areas often carry higher markups. Be sure to check sales taxes as well.

Avoid dealer add-ons you don’t need. Extended warranties, paint protection and “market adjustment” fees can add thousands.

Be flexible on drivetrain. Hybrid models may offer a better cost-to-value ratio for some buyers than fully electric or fully gas-powered vehicles.

Order rather than buy off the lot. Factory orders may avoid local markups and provide more control over options.

Check for recalls before you buy. Especially in a cost-pressured environment, ensure that safety issues aren’t being overlooked.

