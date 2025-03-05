Toyota and Lexus hold their values best, study finds

If you’re shopping for a used car, reliability is a significant consideration. But if you’re shopping for a new car, maybe a vehicle that retains much of its value after three or four years is a motivating factor, saving thousands of dollars when traded in.

In a testament to their enduring market appeal and reliability, Toyota and its luxury counterpart Lexus have once again clinched top honors in Kelley Blue Book's 2025 Best Resale Value Awards. Toyota was named the Best Resale Value: Brand, while Lexus took home the award for Best Resale Value: Luxury Brand.

Rheia Szymczyk, senior manager of valuation and analysis operations for Kelley Blue Book, said the presence of several repeat winners alongside new entrants is significant. The fact that more makes and models retain more of their value is a big plus for consumers.

The awards, now in their 23rd year, are based on Kelley Blue Book's Official Residual Value Guide, which projects the future value of vehicles after a five-year ownership period. The 2025 model-year vehicles recognized in these awards are expected to retain around 53% or more of their original Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), significantly higher than the industry average of 45%.

Toyota's strong performance was evident across multiple categories. The Toyota 4Runner was named Best Resale Value in the Off-Road SUV/Crossover category, while the Toyota Tacoma and Toyota Tundra dominated the Midsize and Full-Size Pickup Truck categories, respectively. The Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid also stood out in the Plug-In Hybrid category.

Lexus is on a hot streak

Lexus continued its winning streak in the luxury segments, with the Lexus ES, Lexus UX, and Lexus LS taking top honors in their respective categories. The Lexus RZ was recognized as the Best Resale Value: Luxury Electric SUV.

The awards also acknowledged standout performers in the electric vehicle market, with the Tesla Model 3 and Rivian R1S earning accolades for their resale value in the Electric Car and Electric SUV categories, respectively.

Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards are offered as a guide for consumers, providing insights into which vehicles are likely to hold their value best over time.

Here are the winners in each category:

