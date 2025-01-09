Smart Car Shopping and Maintenance Tips

Write a review
This topic covers comprehensive advice and insights for consumers looking to buy a new or used car, including financing options, avoiding common pitfalls, and understanding market trends. It provides guidance on evaluating vehicle prices, the pros and cons of buying older models, and navigating the complexities of car loans. Additionally, it offers tips on maintaining vehicles, handling recalls, and the importance of extended warranties. The content also touches on emerging trends like electric vehicles and the evolving car buying process influenced by technology and market conditions.

Pickup trucks and SUVs were the most-purchased used vehicles in 2024

Tesla models also made significant gains

If you are considering a used car purchase in 2025, it might be helpful to know which vehicles were most popular with your fellow consumers in 2024.

Automotive website iSeeCars has crunched the numbers, based on sales, and found used car buyers still favor pickup trucks. Three trucks – the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500 – occupy the first three positions on the list. In fact, these models have consistently topped the charts, underscoring their populari...

Here are the best states to buy a used car

Finally, used car prices are starting to fall. The January Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows the cost of used cars declined 3.4% since December.

However, the price you will pay for the same model used car or truck can vary widely, depending on where you live. Data compiled by iSeeCars.com show there is a $10,000 difference in the price of a used car between the cheapest and most expensive states.

“Price is ultimately a reflection of supply versus demand, with smaller New England states like New Hampshire and Vermont having plenty of used cars relative to their populations,” Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, told ConsumerAffairs. “The opposite is true in many central and western states, with too many buyers and not enough vehicles to go around.”

Taxes also play a role the cost of a vehicle. States with low sales taxes can reduce the cost by several hundred dollars on an expensive vehicle.

But can you actually shop for a used car or truck in another state? If you can save thousands of dollars, you can. And you don’t have to travel to that state to complete the purchase. An auto transport service can deliver the vehicle to your driveway.

How the states rank

Here is how all 50 states rank when it comes to average used car prices.

1.Vermont$31,44526. Utah$34,580
2. New Hampshire$31,83327. Tennessee$34,658
3. Ohio$32,26728. North Carolina$34,725
4. Hawaii$32,38129. Nevada$34,859
5. Rhode Island$32,78930. South Carolina$35,015
6. Delaware$32,92431. Texas$35,061
7. Indiana$32,93632. Nebraska$35,064
8. Connecticut$32,99133. New Mexico$35,189
9. Pennsylvania$33,09734. Illinois$35,217
10. Massachusetts$33,23235. Colorado$35,269
11. New York$33,24636. Kansas$35,323
12. Maryland$33,37737. Oklahoma$35,509
13. Missouri$33,59638. Oregon$35,556
14. Michigan$33,59739. Iowa$35,750
15. Virginia$33,72440. California$35,759
16. Maine$33,75841. Louisiana$35,893
17. Minnesota$33,75842. Georgia$36,016
18. West Virginia$33,76143. Washington$36,119
19. New Jersey$33,93644. Arkansas$36,343
20. Wisconsin$34,01845. Idaho$37,092
21. Mississippi$34,13046. South Dakota$37,192
22. Kentucky$34,17647. North Dakota$37,773
23. Alabama$34,20648. Montana$38,943
24. Arizona$34,41349. Alaska$40,462
25. Florida$34,51950. Wyoming$41,405

Many states also offer incentives to buy EVs and hybrids

The U.S. government really wants you to buy an electric vehicle (EV). That’s why it is offering a $7,500 tax credit for the purchase of some EVs.

But a number of states also offer some financial incentives, including state tax credits, on the purchase of an EV. If you happen to live in one of those states, an EV might be more affordable than you think.

For example, Washington is launching incentives, including rebates and sales tax exemptions if you purchase a new or used EV. It also applies to plug-in hybrids. Rhode Island is handing out rebates for eligible new battery or plug-in hybrids. Massachusetts also provides EV tax rebates.

Connecticut offers up to $7,500 in tax credits through the Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate program when they buy or lease an eligible battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicle.

New York recently launched an incentive program called "Drive Clean" that offers rebates of up to $2,000 on EV purchases or leases. There’s a new proposal in New Mexico to offer a $3,000 tax credit on new EVs, $1,500 for used ones, and $2,000 for new hybrid cars from 2024 through 2026. 

Pennsylvania residents who meet eligibility requirements can qualify for a rebate of up to $3,000 on the purchase of a plug-in hybrid and an electric motorcycle. In neighboring New Jersey, the state tax credit is as much as $4,000.

Tax breaks

Other states are offering encouragement by not taxing your EV, or at least not as much as other vehicles.

The District of Columbia offers a reduced auto registration fee for the first two years of owning a hybrid or EV. Some Florida residents may get a $50 gift card from the Orlando Utilities Commission just for test-driving an EV.

Some states actually charge motorists more if they own an EV or hybrid. That’s because a lot of state revenue for road maintenance comes in the form of the gasoline tax. State bean counters figure that if you aren’t buying as much gas, you’re shortchanging the state, so they charge an extra fee.

But a number of states don’t charge that extra fee. In addition to the states listed above, here are the states that don’t impose an extra registration fee on EVs:

  • Alaska

  • Arizona

  • Delaware

  • Maine

  • Maryland

  • Montana

  • Nevada

  • New Mexico

Car deals -- and advice -- are showing up on TikTok

TikTok may be the most unlikely place for consumers and car dealers to meet up, but that’s about to change.

As a recent NADA convention wrapped up, panelists took to a Live Stage session to share how car dealers are using the social media platform to their advantage.

It’s taken more than a year after TikTok rolled out its auto dealers “playbook,” but with TikTok trying to grow beyond its silly video stage, car dealerships are using the platform to showcase their inventory and engage with potential customers.

And this effort cuts both ways. By following and interacting with dealership accounts, consumers can stay informed about special promotions, discounts, or contests that may be exclusive to TikTok users.

During the NADA Live Stage session, panelists explored how car dealers are leveraging TikTok to drive sales. However, they warned auto dealers not to get too cool for the room. Stick to engaging storytelling, do behind-the-scenes looks at the dealership and collaborate with influencers and creators.

Drake Baerresen, vice president & CMO at TurnKey Marketing, advised, “Don’t overthink it,” suggesting that dealers start with content they think is interesting – test drive reviews, new models, technology and other features, and accessories – and stick with that. 

Shake it off!

As it just so happens, there are lots of TikTok’ers working to the auto buyer’s advantage, too. One TikTok’er whose videos are dominating  #carbuyingtips and other hashtags is @reddne, a one-time car salesperson who decided to spill the beans on her former career. In one of her videos on how to cut a better deal, she advises consumers to watch what they say and do when it comes to talking about their trade-in.

For one thing, never tell a dealership what you want, price-wise, out of your trade-in. She says consumers shouldn't tell the salesperson they have a trade-in until the price of the new car is exactly what they want because the dealership will offer a better price.

"There's a chance they were going to give you more but since you told them something less they're gonna go with the lesser," she explained to viewers.

Another is don’t take the bait if a salesperson starts pointing out things that are “wrong” with your vehicle.

"When they walk around your trade-in, they're going to quietly touch little dents and dings, that way they can get you to tell on yourself so when they give you a lowball offer, they can use that against you," she said

And then there’s the head shake-along. She says that the salesperson might try to get you to nod affirmatively to questions like “Wouldn’t heated seats be great when the weather is cold?” 

One trick that most consumers don’t realize exists is that they actually have the ability to cut their own deal when it comes to the interest rate.

"The bank is going to give them one interest rate and they can easily go in and up the percentage just so they can make money off of you," she said.

"The finance guys are going to try to get you to buy their warranty because they're going to make money off of you.

"But you can use that to your advantage, 'I'm going to buy the warranty if you give me a lower interest rate.’”

@reddnea Replying to @live.laugh.love.90 part 3?? (also beware of the dealers popping up in the comments lol) #carbuyingtips#car#dealership#newcar#hacks#beware#fyp#reply♬ original sound - kaitlynd!

Car dealer “bait and switch” TikTok scams reported

Vladimir Supica at The Daily Dot recently reported that shady auto sellers are hip to TikTok’s auto buying uptick and using the platform to use tactics such as the bait-and-switch – something the FTC recently got serious about – where a dealership may advertise a great offer to lure customers in and then attempt to sell them a different, more expensive vehicle. 

One TikTok user – Nilsa (@nilsaprowant) –  went public with her experience to help others identify and avoid such scams.

Nilsa said that it all started when she had a service appointment and got a call from the dealership about an hour before she was due to take her car in. The caller told Nilsa that they had someone interested in buying her car—and offered her a newer car for a cheaper price.

Nilsa was interested in the offer because she was searching for a more affordable vehicle. But, alas, when she arrived at the dealership, she was told that the specific car she wanted to see had already been sold. And, you guessed it – a more expensive car was offered instead. 

She wasn’t having anything to do with the ‘ol “we’re interested in your car” trick and told the dealership “I definitely want a cheaper car. I’m not buying brand new,” to which the worker responded, “You know what, we just don’t have anything.”

@nilsaprowant

Is this really a trick they do to get you to buy a new car?

♬ original sound - Nilsa

“This isn’t the first time car dealerships have been criticized on the video-sharing platform,” The Daily Dot’s Vladimir Supica said. In October of 2023, car salesmen went viral for sharing what you should never say at a dealership. In October of 2022, another creator went viral with similar bait-and-switch scam allegations.”

Yes, you can buy a car if you have bad credit

It’s hard enough to buy a car these days, but if you’ve got a low credit score the task is even more difficult.

Lenders set interest rates based on the buyer’s credit standing. A credit score of 740 or higher usually gets you the best rate. A not so good score will usually relegate a buyer to the subprime category, with double-digit interest rates.

Over the life of a five-year loan with a subprime interest rate the difference in what you pay is enormous. Someone with excellent credit might get a 2.96% interest rate with an $808 monthly payment. Over five years they’ll pay $3,480 in interest.

Someone with poor credit might get stuck with a 12.84% interest rate and a $1,021 monthly payment. At the end of five years they will  have paid over $16,000 in interest.

Eight tips

In a recent study, the ConsumerAffairs research team identified eight tips for buying a car with bad credit.

  • Delay the purchase until you can raise your credit score

  • Make a bigger down payment

  • Shop around for both the car and the financing

  • Limit your search to two weeks

  • Look for newer rather than older vehicles

  • Opt for a shorter term, even though it will increase the payment

  • Get pre-approved before shopping]

  • Find someone with good credit to co-sign your loan

How to raise your credit score

If you can delay the purchase by six months, that might be the best course of action. By proactively working to improve your credit standing you should be able to raise your credit score by several points.

First and foremost, pay every bill on time. This is especially true for credit card bills. Pay down the balances as much as possible since the difference between your credit limit and how much you owe is a big factor in determining your credit score.

You may be able to instantly add a few points by signing up for Experian Boost, a free program that reports on-time payments for regular bills like utilities, cell phones and streaming services to the credit bureaus.

Where you get your car loan can also make a difference. If you bank with a credit union, it will likely give you the lowest interest rate. Some car dealers will advertise they have financing plans for all types of credit scores, but borrowers with lower credit scores often get saddled with a very high interest rate.

$23,000 no longer buys a three-year-old used car

Used car prices may have fallen from their record highs, but your money still doesn’t go nearly as far as before when you visit a used car lot.

A new study from automotive marketplace iSeeCars.com found $23,000 could purchase a three-year-old used car in 2019, the year before the pandemic. But today, $23,000 doesn’t even buy a six-year-old used car in good condition.

The study’s authors call it a “hangover” from the COVID-19 pandemic, when supply chain issues vastly reduced the supply of new cars and trucks, sending used car prices to record highs. While used car prices have fallen for three straight months, they apparently still have a long way to go.

Researchers at iSeeCars.com analyzed over 21 million used cars sold in 2019 and 2023 and found that the average age of used cars sold increased from 4.8 years to 6.1 years, while the average price across all ages increased 33 percent, from $20,398 to $27,133.

“Plant shutdowns and limited new car production during the pandemic is still playing havoc with the used car market,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “With 28% fewer one- to three-year-old used cars today compared to 2019, today’s buyers have to shop 6-year-old – or older – cars to find a comparably priced vehicle.” 

Not as many three-year-old cars

Not long ago there were plenty of three-year-old used cars on lots, mainly because that’s the typical length of a new car lease. However, a decline in auto leases has reduced the number of three-year-old cars and trucks hitting the used car market.

“The impact of restricted new car production during the pandemic has come home to roost in the used car market,” said Brauer. “With one- to three-year-old used car supply down between 20% and 45%, buyers that previously shopped for late model year used cars now have to spend much more or consider much older vehicles.”  

And now we have an auto workers strike that, if lengthy, will sharply reduce the number of new cars available for purchase, sending more consumers to the used car market. An increase in demand could send used car prices back up again.

According to iSeeCars.com, the average price of a three-year-old used car in 2019 was $23,048. Today, the average price is $32,493. To purchase a vehicle for less than $23,000, buyers have to shop for 2016 models, according to the study.

What would an autoworker strike mean for consumers?

The United Auto Workers Union (UAW) has set a Thursday strike deadline against the three U.S. auto manufacturers – Ford, GMl and Stellantis (Chrysler).

The union has reduced its demand for a 40% pay raise to a 36% increase but the two sides are still said to be far apart. A strike against all three companies would essentially shut down auto manufacturing in the U.S., though some foreign car companies with plants in the U.S. would continue to operate.

But after a pandemic that snarled supply chains, reducing vehicle output and raising prices, Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, says a strike would likely impact consumers in the market for a car or truck.

“Domestic brands make up 40% of U.S. market share, meaning a lengthy strike will undoubtedly impact market prices,” Brauer told ConsumerAffairs. “If inventory levels drop substantially at domestic dealers, prices for those models will rise, likely pulling competitive pricing up. Higher costs could further slow sales, with consumers already pushing back against today’s high car prices by seeking value in the used market.”

And that, no doubt, would cause used car prices to rise as well. During the pandemic used car prices hit a record high and only began falling in June. A shortage of new cars would probably lead to more used car sales, pushing prices back up again.

Car prices could go higher

Even if there isn’t a strike – or just a short one before a contract is reached – carmakers will have to pay union employees a lot more than they do now. The contract will cover the next five years but the union is demanding a large portion of the increase to be front-loaded.

After demanding 20% of the increase in the first year of the contract, the union now says sit would accept an 18% increase in the first year. Some of the higher labor costs would likely end up in the sticker price, though domestic manufacturers would have to be mindful of foreign competition.

New car prices are already as high as they have ever been. Kelly Blue Book reports the average transaction price (ATP) of a new vehicle in July of $48,334.

How to avoid buying a car that’s been in a flood

It's been a summer of wild weather, from a major hurricane in Florida to floods in Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Lots of cars ended up under water and used car buyers better watch out – many will probably end up for sale.

With used cars already in short supply, the temptation to buy a vehicle with a questionable history may be stronger than usual. But selling a car that has been in a flood without disclosing it is illegal in most states and buying one is nothing but trouble.

According to Carfax, there are more than 450,000 flood-damaged vehicles still on the road. Carfax says these vehicles usually have mechanical defects, such as corroding metal and engine issues.

A flooded vehicle is also likely to have electrical short circuits and computer malfunctions. It can also have rusted brakes and rotors and an airbag system failure.

Red flags

Buying a car that has been in a flood for even a short time is something to avoid, but how can you tell? There are a number of red flags.

Start with the vehicle’s history by looking closely at the title. Was it recently transferred from a state that has experienced flooding? Does the title say “salvage?” If it does, it means the insurance company has written it off.

Check the interior fabrics for signs of fading or mildew. If there is a musty odor that’s a good sign of water damage. Look in the trunk and under the seats for signs of mud, rust, or water damage.

Finally, make sure all systems are in working order. Start the engine and and check all instrument panel lights to make sure they illuminate. Test the interior and exterior lights, air conditioning, windshield wipers, radio, turn signals, and heater repeatedly.

A history report could help

You can view the full Carfax Vehicle History Report to check for reported flood damage or signs of salvage title fraud. The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) free database lists flood damage and other information, but only for vehicles that have been covered by insurance.

Thousands of consumers buy flood-damaged cars each year without knowing it. Most states have laws requiring that flood-damaged vehicles be “branded,” meaning that the damage must be disclosed to the buyer in a signed statement which must be attached to the title.  

The new title to the vehicle is then “branded” with this information.  However, there are some states that do not have brands on titles, and many totaled vehicles may be temporarily titled in states without this requirement to “wash” the titles.

If the title shows a number of recent registrations in different states, that is usually another big red flag.

