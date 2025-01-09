Smart Car Shopping and Maintenance Tips

TikTok may be the most unlikely place for consumers and car dealers to meet up, but that’s about to change.

As a recent NADA convention wrapped up, panelists took to a Live Stage session to share how car dealers are using the social media platform to their advantage.

It’s taken more than a year after TikTok rolled out its auto dealers “playbook,” but with TikTok trying to grow beyond its silly video stage, car dealerships are using the platform to showcase their inventory and engage with potential customers.

And this effort cuts both ways. By following and interacting with dealership accounts, consumers can stay informed about special promotions, discounts, or contests that may be exclusive to TikTok users.

During the NADA Live Stage session, panelists explored how car dealers are leveraging TikTok to drive sales. However, they warned auto dealers not to get too cool for the room. Stick to engaging storytelling, do behind-the-scenes looks at the dealership and collaborate with influencers and creators.

Drake Baerresen, vice president & CMO at TurnKey Marketing, advised, “Don’t overthink it,” suggesting that dealers start with content they think is interesting – test drive reviews, new models, technology and other features, and accessories – and stick with that.

Shake it off!

As it just so happens, there are lots of TikTok’ers working to the auto buyer’s advantage, too. One TikTok’er whose videos are dominating #carbuyingtips and other hashtags is @reddne, a one-time car salesperson who decided to spill the beans on her former career. In one of her videos on how to cut a better deal, she advises consumers to watch what they say and do when it comes to talking about their trade-in.

For one thing, never tell a dealership what you want, price-wise, out of your trade-in. She says consumers shouldn't tell the salesperson they have a trade-in until the price of the new car is exactly what they want because the dealership will offer a better price.

"There's a chance they were going to give you more but since you told them something less they're gonna go with the lesser," she explained to viewers.

Another is don’t take the bait if a salesperson starts pointing out things that are “wrong” with your vehicle.

"When they walk around your trade-in, they're going to quietly touch little dents and dings, that way they can get you to tell on yourself so when they give you a lowball offer, they can use that against you," she said

And then there’s the head shake-along. She says that the salesperson might try to get you to nod affirmatively to questions like “Wouldn’t heated seats be great when the weather is cold?”

One trick that most consumers don’t realize exists is that they actually have the ability to cut their own deal when it comes to the interest rate.

"The bank is going to give them one interest rate and they can easily go in and up the percentage just so they can make money off of you," she said.

"The finance guys are going to try to get you to buy their warranty because they're going to make money off of you.

"But you can use that to your advantage, 'I'm going to buy the warranty if you give me a lower interest rate.’”

Car dealer “bait and switch” TikTok scams reported

Vladimir Supica at The Daily Dot recently reported that shady auto sellers are hip to TikTok’s auto buying uptick and using the platform to use tactics such as the bait-and-switch – something the FTC recently got serious about – where a dealership may advertise a great offer to lure customers in and then attempt to sell them a different, more expensive vehicle.

One TikTok user – Nilsa (@nilsaprowant) – went public with her experience to help others identify and avoid such scams.

Nilsa said that it all started when she had a service appointment and got a call from the dealership about an hour before she was due to take her car in. The caller told Nilsa that they had someone interested in buying her car—and offered her a newer car for a cheaper price.

Nilsa was interested in the offer because she was searching for a more affordable vehicle. But, alas, when she arrived at the dealership, she was told that the specific car she wanted to see had already been sold. And, you guessed it – a more expensive car was offered instead.

She wasn’t having anything to do with the ‘ol “we’re interested in your car” trick and told the dealership “I definitely want a cheaper car. I’m not buying brand new,” to which the worker responded, “You know what, we just don’t have anything.”

@nilsaprowant Is this really a trick they do to get you to buy a new car? ♬ original sound - Nilsa

“This isn’t the first time car dealerships have been criticized on the video-sharing platform,” The Daily Dot’s Vladimir Supica said. In October of 2023, car salesmen went viral for sharing what you should never say at a dealership. In October of 2022, another creator went viral with similar bait-and-switch scam allegations.”