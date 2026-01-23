Edmunds names top three family-friendly three-row SUVs for 2026

Kia Sorento Hybrid shines for value and hybrid efficiency in the small three-row segment.

Hyundai Palisade Hybrid earns top honors among midsize family SUVs with its balanced performance and tech features.

Ford Expedition stands out as the best large SUV for families needing the most space and capability.

As families continue to favor SUVs over traditional minivans, automotive experts at Edmunds have released their 2026 picks for the best three-row SUVs — vehicles that balance space, performance, comfort and technology for busy households.

After extensive testing and reviewing, three models stood out across different size categories: the Kia Sorento Hybrid, Hyundai Palisade Hybrid, and Ford Expedition — each earning top marks for reasons ranging from value to overall excellence.

The Kia Sorento Hybrid tops the small three-row SUV class thanks to its outstanding value proposition, strong feature content, and standard hybrid powertrain that delivers better fuel efficiency than its gas-only peers.

While its third-row seating is best suited to occasional use — especially for adults — the Sorento’s robust warranty and abundant technology features make it an excellent choice for families on a budget.

Best midsize three-row SUV: Hyundai Palisade Hybrid

Edmunds selected the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid as the best midsize three-row SUV of the year. A full redesign for 2026 paired with an efficient hybrid powertrain helped it leap ahead in the rankings, offering strong performance, refined comfort, and excellent interior tech.

The Palisade Hybrid’s well-rounded capabilities — from roomy seating to high comfort levels — make it a standout choice for growing families seeking practicality without compromise.

Best large three-row SUV: Ford Expedition

For those needing maximum space and capability, the Ford Expedition emerged as the best large three-row SUV. The redesigned Expedition blends spacious interiors, advanced technology, and solid towing performance, making it ideal for families that regularly haul passengers, gear or both. Its generous tech suite and cabin comfort help soften the fuel economy tradeoffs typical of full-size SUVs.

These picks reflect Edmunds’ evaluation across performance, interior versatility, technology, and real-world usability — taking into account how these vehicles function as daily family haulers, not just on paper but on the road.

Now, lets talk about prices. Here’s how the 2026 Edmunds top three-row SUVs compare on pricing (MSRP ranges for new vehicles), based on the latest available data:

2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid (Small Three-Row SUV)

Starting MSRP: ~$38,890 for the base EX trim.

Higher trims: AWD and premium versions can reach into the mid-$40,000s.

Estimated typical dealer pricing: ~around $40 k–$48 k depending on options.

Summary: Among the most budget-friendly three-row SUVs, making it a strong value pick in the small class.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid (Midsize Three-Row SUV)

Starting MSRP: Around $44,160 for the base Hybrid SEL.

Higher trims: Hybrid Limited and Hybrid Premium trims climb toward $51,000+; fully loaded Hybrid Calligraphy can exceed $56,000.

Summary: Midrange price that sits above the Sorento but below premium large SUVs — typical for its class and size.

2026 Ford Expedition (Large Three-Row SUV)

Price range: Roughly $57,400–$87,000 MSRP across trims according to multiple pricing sources.

Base trims: Around $62,400–$64,995 (varies by trim and options).

Higher trims: King Ranch and MAX versions can approach $87,000+ MSRP.

Summary: Significantly more expensive than the Sorento and Palisade — consistent with its full-size and high-capability positioning.

Takeaway