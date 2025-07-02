$1,000 monthly car payments signal strain for new-car buyers

Nearly 1 in 5 new-car shoppers in Q2 2025 committed to $1,000+ monthly payments — the highest share ever recorded.

Average new-vehicle loan amounts and loan terms hit new highs as buyers stretch budgets amid steep interest rates.

Analysts warn longer loans could leave owners vulnerable to higher costs and negative equity.

American new-car buyers are increasingly driving off the lot with staggering monthly payments, as affordability challenges push shoppers into record-breaking loan amounts and longer terms, according to new data released by Edmunds.

In the second quarter of 2025, a record 19.3% of new-car buyers committed to monthly payments of $1,000 or more — up from 17.7% in the first quarter and 17.8% during the same period last year. The surge in hefty car payments underscores the financial squeeze faced by consumers as vehicle prices remain high and interest rates hover at historic levels.

“It’s clear that buyers are pulling the few levers they can control to manage affordability, whether that’s by taking on longer loans, financing more, or putting less money down — even if some of those decisions increase their total costs,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ director of insights. “Consumers are continuously stretching to afford new vehicles in this market.”

All-time high

Edmunds’ report revealed that the average amount financed for new vehicles hit an all-time high of $42,388 in Q2 2025, up from $41,473 in the previous quarter and $40,873 a year earlier. Meanwhile, the share of buyers opting for loans of 84 months or longer reached a record 22.4%, compared to 20.4% in Q1 2025 and 17.6% in Q2 2024.

Consumers also pulled back on upfront costs, with the average down payment for new cars falling to $6,433 in Q2 — down from $6,579 in the same quarter last year. At the same time, incentives dwindled: 0% finance deals dropped below 1% for the first time ever, representing just 0.9% of new-car loans, compared to 2.9% a year ago.

The average annual percentage rate (APR) for new-car loans remained elevated at 7.2%, roughly unchanged from last year. For used vehicles, the picture was equally challenging, with the average APR at 10.9%, though slightly lower than Q2 2024.

Significant risks involved

Edmunds analysts caution that the trend toward longer-term financing could carry significant risks. While extended loans reduce monthly payments, they leave buyers exposed to higher costs for maintenance and repairs, and increase the chance that vehicles will be worth less than the balance still owed if traded in early.

“While extended loan terms may make a monthly payment more palatable, consumers need to keep in mind the risks associated with a loan extended that far into the future,” said Joseph Yoon, Edmunds’ consumer insights analyst. “If payments on a more standard 60- or 72-month loan don’t fit your budget, you might consider leasing.”

With potential tariffs looming and no significant price relief in sight, Edmunds warns that the affordability crunch is unlikely to ease soon — meaning more shoppers could face tough choices between higher payments or delaying vehicle purchases altogether.