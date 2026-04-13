Gasoline prices poised to climb again as oil surge rattles markets

U.S. gasoline prices are expected to rise again this week as crude oil climbs back above $100 per barrel.

Analysts say the spike follows the collapse of ceasefire talks and renewed threats to global oil supply routes.

The national average gas price is already above $4 per gallon, up sharply from a month ago.

President Trump has ordered a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after the collapse of peace talks with Iran. If the West can’t get oil from the Persian Gulf, no one can.

Needless to say, that’s going to cause even more pain at the pump.

U.S. drivers are likely to see another increase in gasoline prices in the days ahead, as a sharp rebound in crude oil prices threatens to push fuel costs even higher. According to a GasBuddy analysis, gasoline prices are “likely to jump again this week,” with diesel prices expected to follow, after oil surged back above $100 per barrel.

The national average price of gasoline is hovering around $4.12 per gallon, roughly 50 cents higher than a month ago, reflecting the rapid escalation in energy markets.

Geopolitics is driving the surge

The latest spike comes after the collapse of ceasefire negotiations tied to tensions in the Middle East, particularly involving the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

About 20% of the world’s oil supply passes through the strait, making any disruption a major driver of global energy prices.

Following the breakdown in talks, oil prices surged past $100 per barrel, with analysts warning that continued instability could push prices significantly higher.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, warned that rising wholesale fuel costs are already filtering down to consumers and will continue to do so unless shipping conditions improve.

Pain at the pump likely to continue

Even when oil prices fluctuate, retail gasoline prices tend to respond more slowly due to refining, transportation, and distribution delays.

Recent trends show how quickly prices can move: U.S. gas prices have already surged more than 70 cents in the past month amid the conflict, topping $4 per gallon nationwide.

Experts say the latest jump in oil prices signals that relief at the pump is unlikely in the near term. Gasoline futures have already risen, indicating that higher costs for retailers — and ultimately consumers — are on the way.

Broader economic impact

Of course, this doesn’t just affect motorists. Rising fuel costs are also feeding broader economic concerns, including inflation and reduced consumer spending.

Analysts warn that sustained disruptions in oil supply could push crude prices far higher, amplifying the impact on gasoline prices and the overall economy.