These vehicles have the best chance of lasting 250,000 miles

If you’re paying $30,000 to $60,000 for a new vehicle, buying one that will last for 250,000 miles or more will help you get your money's worth.

You may have a vague idea about the makes and models providing the most longevity but researchers at automotive website iSeeCars.com have done a deep dive to assemble a list.

The top five models on the list all have the word “Toyota” in front of their name. According to researchers, the Toyota Tundra has a 36.6% chance of seeing the odometer roll over to 250,000. The Sequoia has a 36.6% chance of making it that far.

The Toyota 4Runner, Tacoma and Hylander hybrid round out the top five most durable vehicles.

Vehicles are getting better

“Modern vehicles are getting more durable, with 30 models offering between a 12 and 36 percent chance of reaching a quarter million miles,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer.

“Many consumers still consider a car’s usable lifespan to end at 100,000 miles. But our latest longest-lasting study confirms that even 200,000 miles isn’t the end of the line for many cars. The top nine cars on this year’s list have a better than 20% chance of hitting 250,000 miles.”

“Today’s vehicles are lasting longer than ever, but it still takes excellent durability and reliability for them to reach the quarter-million mile mark. This year’s iSeeCars Longest-Lasting Study analyzed 402 million cars to identify which vehicles are most likely to last 250,000 miles or more.”

Here are the top 10 longest-lasting cars according to the study:

Cars Most Likely To Last 250,000+ Miles – iSeeCars Study Rank Model % Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles Compared to Average 1 Toyota Tundra 36.6% 4.2x 2 Toyota Sequoia 36.4% 4.2x 3 Toyota 4Runner 26.8% 3.1x 4 Toyota Tacoma 26.7% 3.1x 5 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 25.9% 3.0x 6 Honda Ridgeline 25.8% 3.0x 7 Chevrolet Suburban 22.0% 2.5x 8 Toyota Avalon 22.0% 2.5x 9 Lexus GX 20.7% 2.4x 10 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 18.8% 2.2x Overall Average 11.8% –

Trucks and SUVs dominate the list of the 30 vehicles most likely to last 250,000 miles or more, but five sedans and one minivan also make the list. You can see all 30 in this video: