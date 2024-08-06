Used car buyers should check for this deadly threat

Used car buyers have something else to check out before they drive off the lot. In addition to checking the mileage and kicking the tires, you need to make sure the airbags are not cheap knock-offs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warns that cars that have been in an accident in which the airbags deployed are sometimes re-equipped with cheap, substandard replacement airbag inflators.

The agency reports that in the last year, three people have been killed and two people have suffered life-altering, disfiguring injuries due to these faulty aftermarket replacement airbag inflators that exploded and sprayed the occupants with tiny bits of metal.

NHTSA says that in all five cases, the vehicles had previously been involved in a crash, and their original equipment airbags were replaced with defective, substandard inflators. These dangerous aftermarket parts malfunctioned in subsequent crashes, sending large metal fragments into drivers’ chests, necks, eyes and faces of the occupants.

Check the vehicle’s history

If the vehicle has not been in a crash in which airbags deployed it likely has the original, factory-installed airbags. NHTSA says the first step any buyer should take is getting a copy of the vehicle’s history.

If the vehicle has been in an accident, the airbags should be inspected by an independent auto mechanic to make sure the airbags are genuine parts.

Other steps include: