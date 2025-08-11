Ford unveils affordable EV platform, makes $2B Louisville plant investment

Ford announces a new Universal EV Production System and EV platform to streamline manufacturing and reduce costs.

First vehicle will be a midsize, four-door electric pickup starting around $30,000, launching in 2027.

$2 billion retooling of Louisville Assembly Plant will secure 2,200 jobs, with no layoffs planned.

Ford Motor Co. is launching what it says is a sweeping new approach to electric vehicle production, anchored by a midsize, four-door electric pickup it says will offer breakthrough affordability when it arrives in 2027. The vehicle, expected to start at about $30,000, will be built at Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant, which will undergo a $2 billion retooling later this year.

The Louisville facility currently produces the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, employing 2,800 hourly and 200 salaried workers. Ford said the new truck will ensure the jobs of 2,200 hourly employees. About 600 positions will be affected, but Ford stressed there are no layoff plans—some workers will be offered retirement buyouts, while others can transfer to nearby facilities. Company officials hinted additional EV models could eventually be added in Louisville, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The investment is part of nearly $5 billion in spending that includes Ford’s $3 billion BlueOval Battery Park in Marshall, Michigan. That plant will produce prismatic lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries starting next year for the Louisville-built truck. The combined projects are expected to create or secure almost 4,000 U.S. jobs and bolster domestic supply chains.

"Model T Moment"

Ford CEO Jim Farley framed the announcement as the company’s “Model T moment,” emphasizing the need to create profitable, American-made affordable EVs that can compete globally—especially against Chinese automakers. Developed by Ford’s California-based “Skunkworks” team, the Universal EV Platform will reduce parts by 20%, cut assembly time by 15%, and use a cobalt- and nickel-free battery pack that doubles as the truck’s floor.

While Ford has not released performance specs, range estimates, or charging details for the new pickup, Farley said the total cost of ownership over five years will be lower than that of a three-year-old used Tesla Model Y. The truck will be similar in size to today’s Ford Maverick.

The news comes as Ford delays its full-size electric pickup successor to the F-150 Lightning until 2028 and pushes back its E-Transit van launch to the same year. Current production of the Lightning in Dearborn and the Mach-E in Mexico will continue unchanged.