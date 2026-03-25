Why Costco gas is suddenly looking smarter as prices climb

Bigger price gap = bigger savings: Costco can be 50¢+/gallon cheaper, which really adds up as gas prices climb.

They’re not chasing gas profits: Fuel is a membership perk, so prices tend to stay consistently lower than nearby stations.

Stack savings + skip the lines: Use a rewards card and the “wrong side” pump trick to save both money and time.

As gas prices start climbing again, Costco is quietly reminding members why its fuel pumps have become one of the most practical perks of an annual membership.

Right now, in my hometown in northern California, Costco gas is priced at $4.99/gallon, while the Chevron near my house is a whopping $5.69/gallon. When gas prices rise broadly, the fuel savings that Costco provides starts to feel even more valuable.

That matters because gas prices are moving higher yet again. AAA’s national average for regular gas was $3.983 per gallon on March 25, 2026, up from $3.790 a week earlier, and AAA has also warned that spring’s shift to summer-blend gasoline and rising travel demand can push prices up further.

Why Costco has an edge

Costco does not operate like a typical gas station trying to maximize profit on every gallon. Instead, gas is part of the retailer’s larger membership ecosystem.

The company uses fuel, along with their bulk goods and bargain rotisserie chicken, as one more reason to keep members loyal and visiting often.

That model helps explain why many drivers treat Costco gas as a budget-defense tool, especially during price spikes. The fuel savings may not seem dramatic on a single fill-up, but over weeks or months, it can help offset the entire membership fee, particularly for commuters or families with multiple vehicles.

Costco fuel is also a Top Tier certified gasoline, which means it meets higher standards for engine-cleaning additives set by automakers. In plain English, you’re not just getting cheaper gas, you’re getting fuel designed to help reduce engine deposits and maintain performance over time.

Pro tip: If you’re not a Costco member, you can still take advantage of the bargain gas…but you need a Costco Shop Card to do it. Just have a member buy you one, and load up to $500 on it. You can then use it to buy gas or anything inside the warehouse.

What shoppers should do

First, do the membership math honestly. If you already shop Costco regularly, the gas perk is an easy bonus. But if you would only join for fuel, calculate how many gallons you buy each month and how much cheaper Costco gas usually is in your area before assuming it is a slam dunk.

Second, pair Costco gas with a rewards credit card when possible. That is where the savings stack gets much better, especially for drivers filling up every week.

Third, be strategic about timing. Costco gas stations can get crowded, so it often makes sense to fill up early in the morning, later at night, or on a weekday. Keep in mind that many Costco gas stations stay open for one hour past closing, making that a good time to fill up.

Pro tip: Most Costco gas stations are set up with one-way traffic lanes, and most drivers automatically line up on the side where their gas tank is, making the line quite long at times.

But did you know that Costco pumps are designed with extra-long hoses that reach both sides of your car? So even if your gas tank is on the left, you can pull into a right-side pump (which is often way shorter), stretch the hose across the back of your car, and fill up just fine.