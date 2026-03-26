Honda wins again on fuel efficiency — why it matters for your wallet

Honda leads across its lineup: Honda tops ~31 mpg, meaning consistent efficiency across more vehicles.

MPG gaps hit your wallet: The difference vs. low-20s mpg can cost $500+ a year in gas.

Don’t rely on brand reputation: Toyota isn’t automatically #1 anymore — be sure to always compare MPG.

According to the latest Automotive Trends Report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Honda ranks as the most fuel-efficient non-electric automaker in the U.S., with a fleet average of 31 mpg.

That’s ahead of Hyundai, Kia, and yes, Toyota, which tied for fourth with Nissan.

Honda has now won this for two years running, and it signals where real-world savings are heading for everyday drivers.

What changed (and why Honda is on top)

Fuel economy isn’t just about one great car anymore. The EPA looks at entire vehicle lineups, and Honda has quietly built one of the most efficient across the board.

Even more impressive is that when you strip out electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, Honda still holds strong with about 30.1 mpg

In other words, they beat out most of their competitors on traditional gas engines alone.

Meanwhile, automakers like Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis lag behind, largely because of their heavy focus on trucks and SUVs, which drag down overall MPG.

Why this matters for car shoppers

This isn’t just industry trivia. It directly impacts what you’ll pay at the pump.

Gas prices are already creeping up again, and even a small difference in miles per gallon adds up fast.

Example:

If you drive 12,000 miles a year:

A 31 mpg vehicle uses about 387 gallons.

A 23 mpg vehicle uses about 522 gallons.

That’s a difference of 135 gallons a year. At $4 per gallon, that adds up to $540 in extra fuel costs.

That’s some very significant money, especially for families with multiple drivers.

What to watch for next

The EPA’s early numbers for 2026 suggest things are shifting again. Toyota and BMW are expected to close the gap, while Honda’s average may dip slightly.

And while Tesla still dominates overall efficiency thanks to EVs, most Americans are still buying gas or hybrid vehicles, making these rankings more relevant than ever.

How to use this info to your advantage