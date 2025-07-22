Pedestrian head start at intersections slashes injuries, study finds

Giving pedestrians a 7-second lead at intersections cut total pedestrian injuries by 33% in NYC

Daytime fatal pedestrian crashes fell by 65% with early-walk signals

Columbia-led research is the most comprehensive study yet on LPI safety benefits

A new Columbia University study finds that allowing pedestrians to begin crossing the street a few seconds before vehicles get a green light—an intervention known as a Leading Pedestrian Interval (LPI)—significantly reduces pedestrian injuries and deaths at intersections.

The research, published in Nature Cities, analyzed data from 6,003 intersections across New York City between 2013 and 2018. The results showed a 33% reduction in total pedestrian injuries—both fatal and non-fatal—at intersections where LPIs were in place. The impact was even more dramatic during daylight hours, with fatal pedestrian crashes dropping by 65%.

“The idea is to give pedestrians time to reach the center of the intersection where they’re more visible,” explained lead study author Christopher Morrison, PhD, assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health. “Most pedestrian-vehicle crashes happen near the curb, where drivers are less likely to see people crossing.”

LPIs: A simple yet life-saving delay

LPIs, typically providing pedestrians with a 7 to 11-second head start, are one of the core components of New York City's Vision Zero strategy—a multi-agency initiative aimed at eliminating traffic fatalities and severe injuries. The head start is designed to enhance pedestrian visibility and assert their right-of-way before drivers begin turning.

The study is the most comprehensive evaluation of LPIs to date, using spatial ecological panel design and data from NYC Open Data. Of the intersections studied, nearly half (2,869) had been treated with LPIs. Researchers focused on incidents occurring within 100 feet of a signalized intersection, categorizing those within 10 feet of an LPI as “treated.”

Scalable, Affordable, and Effective

“LPIs are one of the most affordable and scalable traffic safety interventions,” Morrison noted. “A 7-second delay for drivers can mean the difference between life and death for pedestrians.”

Co-author Siddhesh Zadey, a doctoral student in epidemiology, added, “As someone who lives in the city, it is good to know that interventions like LPIs led by NYCDOT are making pedestrians safer.”

The study also reinforces New York City's status as a leader in pedestrian safety innovation. In addition to LPIs, the city has invested in other low-cost measures such as speed humps and rubber speed bumps—part of a broader effort to protect vulnerable road users in one of the world’s busiest urban environments.

Globally, traffic crashes kill more than 1.35 million people annually and injure tens of millions more. In the U.S. alone, pedestrian deaths exceeded 68,000 between 2011 and 2020. The findings suggest that wider adoption of LPIs could play a major role in reversing this trend.