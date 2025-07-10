Write a review
Teen Drivers and Road Safety

How to navigate car insurance costs for your teen driver

An expert shares tips to avoid common mistakes and keep premiums manageable

Parents can pay nearly $8,000 a year to insure a 16-year-old, with rates dropping each year as teens get older.

Experts recommend opting for higher liability limits and full coverage to avoid being underinsured and to lower future premiums.

Discounts for good students, usage-based tracking, bundling policies, and shopping around yearly can help lower costs.

For teenagers, getting your driver’s license comes with excitement and a sense of freedom. For parents, there’s stress...

