Here are some simple ways to improve your vehicle’s gas mileage

Smooth driving — avoiding hard acceleration and braking — can boost fuel economy by up to 30% in city conditions.

Proper tire pressure and regular maintenance are among the simplest ways to improve mileage.

Reducing speed and excess weight can significantly cut fuel consumption, especially on highways.

In the last six weeks, consumers have seen gasoline prices increase well over $1 a gallon in many areas. Without getting rid of your vehicle, there are some driving hacks that can actually make your fuel go farther.

Automotive experts say that while no single trick will dramatically transform fuel economy overnight, a combination of small, proven changes can add up to meaningful savings.

One of the biggest factors is how a car is driven. Rapid acceleration, speeding, and hard braking all increase fuel consumption. By contrast, smoother driving — gradually accelerating and anticipating stops — can improve gas mileage by as much as 10% to 30% in city driving, according to transportation studies. Maintaining a steady speed on the highway, ideally with cruise control, also helps conserve fuel.

Vehicle maintenance

Vehicle maintenance plays a key role as well. Under-inflated tires create more resistance on the road, forcing the engine to work harder and burn more fuel. Keeping tires properly inflated can improve gas mileage by several percentage points. Routine upkeep — such as replacing air filters, changing oil, and ensuring spark plugs are functioning properly — helps engines run more efficiently.

Speed is another major factor. Fuel economy tends to drop sharply at speeds above 60 to 65 miles per hour due to aerodynamic drag. Experts recommend moderating highway speeds when possible to maximize efficiency.

Drivers can also improve mileage by reducing unnecessary weight and drag. Carrying heavy items in the trunk or using roof racks and cargo boxes when not needed can lower fuel efficiency, particularly at higher speeds. Even something as simple as removing a rooftop carrier can improve gas mileage by up to 25% on the highway.

Make fewer trips

Trip planning can make a difference as well. Combining errands into a single outing allows the engine to stay warm, which is more efficient than making multiple short trips from a cold start. Avoiding heavy traffic and excessive idling also reduces wasted fuel.

Finally, experts emphasize using the correct fuel grade for your vehicle. Premium gasoline does not improve mileage unless the car’s manufacturer specifically requires it.

While each of these steps may seem minor on its own, together they can lead to noticeable savings over time. For drivers looking to cut costs without changing vehicles, adjusting habits behind the wheel remains one of the most effective strategies available.