Driverless semi-trucks headed for California highways

Key takeaways

Big trucks with no drivers may soon be found on California freeways

The state wants to allow testing of big trucks with no drivers

Residents have 45 days to file their comments

You might think of California as the land of Priuses and Teslas but the state's regulators are thinking of opening the state's highways to heavy duty self-driving trucks.

The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles -- commonly known as CalTrans -- announced proposed regulations last week to allow the testing of self-driving vehicles over 10,001 pounds, opening the door for companies to test self-driving technology with previously prohibited autonomous commercial semi-trucks on the road.

The DMV officials say self-driving heavy-duty trucks are already being tested in other states including Texas, Arizona and Arkansas. California is the only state with regulations that explicitly ban them.

The idea may not go over well with drivers who are already jammed into some of the largest and most crowded freeways in the country. They'll have a chance to spout during a public comment period that ends in June.

Besides everyday motorists, opponents are likely to include the labor unions that represent the state's hundreds of thousands of commercial truck drivers. They're concerned about safety, not to mention losing truck driving jobs to automation.

"The proposed regulations offer the nation’s most comprehensive rules for the operation of autonomous vehicles and underscore the DMV’s commitment to enhancing public safety, fostering innovation, and establishing a robust framework for AV technology testing and deployment," the DMV said in a news release.

The release of these regulations marks the start of a 45-day public comment period, which ends on June 9, 2025. Written comments may be submitted to LADRegulations@dmv.ca.gov during the 45-day period. The proposed regulations are available on the DMV Autonomous Vehicles webpage

Newsom vetoed an earlier measure

The California Legislature passed a bill in 2023 to require human drivers aboard self-driving trucks, but it was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said additional regulation was unnecessarily because existing laws governing self-driving vehicles were sufficient.

The proposed regulations will also enhance data-reporting requirements for manufacturers, such as reporting instances when cars stop in the middle of an active road for any reason and need to be retrieved. They will give the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles more authority to apply “incremental enforcement measures” against companies instead of fully suspending their testing permits.