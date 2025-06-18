Tesla sweeps American-Made Index with four models

Car-shopping marketplace Cars.com today unveiled its 20th annual American-Made Index (AMI). Released amid rising tariffs and inflationary pressures, this year’s index reflects growing consumer urgency to understand one thing: Where is this car made?

Texas-based Tesla leads the 2025 list, claiming the top four spots for the second time since its debut on the index in 2020. After holding the No. 1 position for three consecutive years with the Model Y, Tesla now leads with the Model 3, followed by the Models Y, S and X. Rounding out the top five is the Jeep Gladiator, making it the highest-ranked American-made pickup truck.

Automakers like Honda stand out for consistency and scale. Its Alabama facility produces five of this year’s top 20 vehicles — including the Ridgeline, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Acura MDX. GM remains a dominant player with the most vehicles on this year’s index. Kia’s West Point, Ga., plant builds both the EV6 and Sportage, while Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, Tenn., facility produces the ID.4 — one of only two non-Tesla EVs in the top 20. The complete list is available atCars.com/AMI.

"A timely snapshot"

“As import tariffs shake up the auto industry and influence consumer priorities, our 2025 American-Made Index offers a timely snapshot of which vehicles and automakers are truly driving U.S. economic impact,” said Patrick Masterson, lead researcher for Cars.com’s American-Made Index. “Tesla continues to lead, claiming the top four spots and showcasing its commitment to domestic production. About 25% of the more than 400 vehicles on sale in the U.S. made this year’s AMI, and whether a vehicle is No. 1 or No. 99, it contributes to the U.S. economy.”

Where America Builds

The 2025 AMI reflects major geographic and strategic shifts. In total, the index includes vehicles produced at 36 factories across the country. That’s out of the 47 total assembly plants in operation — meaning the majority of the U.S. auto production is presented in this year’s ranking, but there are still 11 factories not represented on the list because they produce vehicles that are specialty, boutique or vehicles that do not fall in the light-duty category.

Among these 36 ranked facilities, 50% are located in the South and 47% in the Midwest, reflecting an overall balance of legacy and emerging manufacturing hubs. Alabama accounts for 17% of all factories on the list, followed by Michigan and Indiana with 15% and 14%. These plants are producing high-impact models from automakers like Honda, Toyota, GM, Stellantis, Kia and Volkswagen.

These factory-level investments aren’t just about logistics — they’re economic engines. They create jobs, generate tax revenue and serve as anchors for local economies.