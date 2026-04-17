Where EV charging demand is surging — and what it means for drivers

EV interest is surging — driven in part by rising gas prices — but charging infrastructure isn’t keeping up evenly across U.S. cities.

New data shows major hotspots like Irvine, San Francisco, and Orlando are seeing the highest demand, while places like Newark are experiencing rapid growth in charger searches.

Experts say the EV boom is now an energy challenge, and drivers can avoid higher costs and stress by prioritizing home charging and planning ahead.

Electric vehicles are having a moment — and not just on dealership lots. As gas prices fluctuate and more drivers look to save at the pump, interest in both new and used EVs is climbing fast. But behind the scenes, that surge is putting new pressure on something many drivers don’t think about until they need it: charging infrastructure.

A new analysis from Payless Power highlights just how uneven that demand has become. By looking at factors like charging station availability, EV ownership, and even how often people search for “EV charger near me,” the study pinpoints the U.S. cities where charging demand is rising the fastest — and where local power grids could soon feel the strain.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Brandon Young, CEO of Payless Power, who explained that the rapid rise in EV adoption isn’t just a transportation story — it’s an energy story. More EVs on the road means more electricity demand at the local level, especially during peak charging times, and utilities are racing to keep pace.

For consumers, the takeaway is simple: owning an EV is becoming more accessible than ever, but where you live — and how built-out your local charging network is — can make a big difference in your day-to-day experience.

The role of rising gas prices

Young explained that the consistent increase in gas prices makes EVs look more attractive for drivers, but it doesn’t always translate to making the switch.

“Higher gas prices certainly make EVs more attractive to drivers, but it’s often more of an attention grabber, instead of the primary reason,” he said.

“While research shows that gasoline price instability certainly influences EV demand much more than electricity price changes, consumers still want to be confident in their upfront affordability, incentives, and charging access before they take the plunge. Basically, pain at the pump gets people shopping, but practical ownership costs are what close the sale.”

Demand for EV chargers

With EVs looking more attractive, cities across the country are experiencing demand for more opportunities for EV chargers.

“Demand for EV chargers has moved well beyond just a future planning issue,” Young said. “In our research, charger demand across 92 major U.S. cities was measured using station density, charger search volume, search growth, and EV ownership, and that matters since it shows where consumer interest is increasing even before infrastructure is able to catch up.

“The big thing is that EV charger demand isn’t just a convenience issue for drivers anymore, it’s a grid-readiness issue for cities and local infrastructures.”

According to Payless Power’s research, Irvine, San Francisco, and Orlando ranked the highest overall in EV charger demand, and California at a state level took the cake, with five of the top 10 cities all in the Golden State.

Other key findings from the research:

Irvine also stood out for its infrastructure density with 249 charging stations per 100,000 residents

Orlando led search intensity at 13,414 ‘EV charger near me’ searches per 100,000.

Newark, NJ showed the sharpest growth signal with a 1,944% surge in charger-search interest since 2022.

“What it boils down to is that demand isn’t linear across the country,” Young said. “Some markets have already adopted EVs, whereas others are showing a rapid acceleration in consumer interest/needs.”

Budgeting for EV charging

If you’re an EV driver, Young recommends treating your car charging budget the same way you would your other utilities.

“It’s not like a random stop at a gas station because you’re on E and the cost is meaningless at that moment,” he said. “A really smart way to keep costs predictable is to do the majority of your charging while at home, use off-peak, or time-use-of rates when they’re available.”



When it comes to fast charging in public places, he says that should be more of a convenience expense rather than an everyday expense.

“The more you depend on fast chargers, the more your monthly charging costs can chip away at your bank account, and that’s pretty far away from the low-cost EV story that so many drivers are betting on.”

Some other tips for EV drivers:

Drivers who struggle to find chargers should spend less time thinking in terms of a one stop charge, and start thinking about it more like a charging game plan.

Use a locator that shows connector type and station status.

Keep a backup charger in mind before you leave.

Try not to wait until your battery is nearly depleted to start looking.

“If you want to have the least stressful EV experience, build your charging routine around your home or place of work,” Young said. “Rely on public chargers as extra support when needed, not your stand alone charging strategy.”