GM gaining ground as Tesla faces backlash over Musk, model delays

Tesla’s once-unstoppable sales juggernaut is stalling, weighed down by CEO Elon Musk’s polarizing politics and aging vehicle lineup.

General Motors is stepping in to fill the gap, riding a wave of new electric models and growing trust among American car buyers.

Yet even as GM doubles its EV sales, Tesla’s powerful brand and head start keep the race far from over.

For years, Tesla has been practically synonymous with electric cars—a brand that stood for sleek technology, jaw-dropping acceleration, and a glimpse of a cleaner future. But in 2025, cracks are showing in that image, and for the first time in a long while, the biggest name in EVs is losing customers.

New data shows Tesla’s U.S. sales dropped 13% in the first half of this year, with an estimated 255,000 vehicles sold, down from 293,000 during the same period in 2024. That slide comes as General Motors, America’s biggest legacy automaker, racked up a stunning 111% increase in EV sales, moving over 78,000 electric cars in the same timeframe.

While Tesla still outsells GM more than three-to-one in electric vehicles, industry insiders say the shift signals a deeper change. “GM is quietly building trust while Elon burns it,” said Paul Waatti, director of industry analysis for AutoPacific, quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “Consumers are responding to consistency, not volatility, and GM’s steady hand is starting to pay dividends.”

Politics and public image collide

A big part of Tesla’s problem isn’t the cars—it’s the man behind them. CEO Elon Musk, once admired as a visionary entrepreneur, has become a lightning rod for controversy, especially after his recent role in former President Donald Trump’s administration leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

DOGE’s sweeping public-sector job cuts sparked backlash and even vandalism. Videos of people keying Teslas have gone viral, and Tesla owners say they’ve been harassed or judged over Musk’s political involvement. A Detroit Free Press reporter who rented a Tesla earlier this year said several drivers and pedestrians warned them to “get rid of it” because of Musk’s politics.

It’s a far cry from the days when Tesla owners were seen as tech-savvy pioneers. Now, owning a Tesla can feel like making a political statement, and some customers are simply exhausted.

GM steps in with familiar names

Meanwhile, GM has been rolling out new electric models under well-known nameplates like Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer, making the jump to electric less intimidating for buyers.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV, priced from $34,995, has sold 17,420 units so far this year, while the Blazer EV has sold 12,736. Both models benefit from the popularity of their gasoline counterparts, helping consumers feel more confident about trying electric.

The strategy seems to be working. GM’s share of the U.S. EV market has climbed to 13% through mid-2025. That’s still far behind Tesla, but it marks real progress for the century-old automaker, which only fully embraced mass EV production in the past decade.

Tesla’s lineup stuck in neutral

Beyond the political drama, Tesla faces challenges on the showroom floor. The brand hasn’t launched an all-new vehicle since the Cybertruck in 2023, and customers are growing impatient.

Sales of the company’s popular Model Y have slumped as Tesla paused production to refresh the model, leading many shoppers to wait instead of buy. Tesla said it delivered about 384,000 vehicles worldwide in the second quarter of 2025, down 13% from the same period a year ago.

The road ahead

The coming months will be crucial. Tesla needs to deliver fresh models and calm the political storms swirling around Musk. Meanwhile, GM and other automakers are rushing new electric options to market, eager to capitalize on Tesla’s stumbles.

For consumers, it’s a moment of unprecedented choice—and uncertainty. Electric cars are no longer futuristic novelties. They’re everyday options. And for shoppers weighing brands, models, and price tags, Elon Musk’s latest headlines may be just as influential as battery range or horsepower.