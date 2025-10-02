Toyota tops list of longest-lasting car brands, new study shows

Toyota leads all brands with a 17.8% predicted chance of hitting 250,000 miles.

Japanese automakers dominate the top rankings, with Lexus, Honda, and Acura joining Toyota above the industry average.

Most brands fall short of the 4.8% industry average, highlighting how rare true long-haul cars remain.

Toyota once again earns its reputation for building vehicles that last. According to the 2025 iSeeCars Longest-Lasting Cars Study, Toyotas have a 17.8% predicted chance of reaching at least 250,000 miles, nearly four times the industry average of 4.8%.

The brand’s dominance is due not only to its popular trucks and SUVs, like the 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma, and Tundra, but also to long-running sedans and hybrids such as the Avalon and Prius.

“Japanese cars have a well-earned reputation for high quality and durability,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “After looking at the lifespan data on over 174 million vehicles, iSeeCars can confirm that reputation is well deserved.”

The top four brands

Behind Toyota, Lexus ranks second with a 12.8% likelihood of surpassing 250,000 miles. Honda follows at 10.8%, and its luxury counterpart Acura, ranks fourth at 7.2%.

These four brands are the only automakers to score above average, putting them in what iSeeCars describes as “rarified air” when it comes to producing vehicles built for the long haul.

In contrast, many household names land below average. GMC (4.6%), Tesla (4.6%), Chevrolet (4.5%), and Cadillac (4.5%) hover just under the industry benchmark. Others—including Subaru, Nissan, and Dodge—fall well below the 4.8% threshold.

Luxury vs. mainstream

The study also examined differences between luxury and non-luxury brands. Non-luxury shoppers tend to be value-driven, and for them, longevity matters more. Toyota and Honda are the only mainstream brands to rise above the non-luxury average of 5.1%.

Among luxury automakers, Lexus and Acura dominate the top of the list, joined by Tesla, Cadillac, and Lincoln. Still, the average luxury vehicle has just a 3.2% chance of reaching 250,000 miles—a reflection, analysts say, of lower annual use rather than poorer build quality.

Reaching a quarter-million miles remains a high bar for most cars. While modern design and engineering have extended lifespans overall, iSeeCars notes that only a handful of brands consistently deliver vehicles capable of lasting decades.

For consumers shopping new or used, lifespan should be just one of many factors to consider. But for buyers planning to keep their vehicles for many years, the latest rankings suggest Toyota, Lexus, Honda, and Acura are the safest bets for going the distance.