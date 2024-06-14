Interest in the Tesla cybertruck is high and low in these U.S. states

Tesla's cybertruck has courted controversy since Elon Musk debuted the futuristic vehicle in late 2019. What is undeniable is that the all-electric truck is getting more and more attention.

Average monthly Google searches for "cybertruck" and "Tesla cybertruck" rose to 4.6 million in May 2024, up from 818,000 in June 2023. Western states are driving much of the fascination with the car, while poorer and more rural states care much less, according to a ConsumerAffairs analysis of Google search keyword data.

The states most interested in the cybertruck are California with 1,055 average monthly searches per 100,000 people, followed by Nevada with 945 searches and Washington with 865 searches. Californians have been early adopters of Tesla, which was founded in the Golden State, and Nevada is home to one of Tesla's so-called gigafactories.

The states least interested in the Tesla cybertruck are West Virginia with 243 average monthly searches per 100,000 people, followed by Mississippi with 272 searches and North Dakota with 293 searches.

The cybertruck isn't cheap, even by Tesla's standards. Buying one of the vehicles will set you back anywhere from $81,895 to $101,985, according to Car and Driver.

It's unclear how many cybertrucks Tesla has sold, and they remain a rare sight. An April 2024 recall, issued due to a risk of the acceleration pad dislodging, showed there were at least 3,878 of the vehicles on the road.

Tesla owners love their cars, but have voiced concerns about the customer service of the company, according to a ConsumerAffairs analysis of reviews. Tesla earns an average 2 out of 5 star rating on ConsumerAffairs.

See below the full state ranking of search interest in the Tesla cybertruck.