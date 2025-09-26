Nearly 200,000 BMW owners urged to park outside because of fire risk

BMW of North America has issued a new park outside recall for nearly 200,000 model year 2019-2022 BMW vehicles due to a risk of fire while parked or being driven. Owners should park outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until they either confirm their vehicle is not subject to the recall or have their vehicle remedied.

The recalled BMW models are:

2019-2022 Z4

2019-2021 330I

2020-2022 X3

2020-2022 X4

2020-2022 530I

2021-2022 430I standard and convertible

2022 230I

The recall also affects 1,469 2020-2022 Toyota Supra vehicles manufactured by BMW.

The engine starter relay in the recalled vehicles may corrode, causing the relay to overheat and short circuit, which may cause a fire.

Due to a lack of parts availability, BMW will be conducting a phased recall. Interim notification letters to owners are scheduled to be mailed on Nov. 14, with a second notice being sent as remedy parts are available. Owners can call BMW customer service at 800-525-7417 with questions.

The vehicle identification numbers for affected vehicles will be searchable on NHTSA.gov starting Nov. 14. Starting on that date, owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their license plate number or 17-digit VIN to see if their vehicle is under recall, or or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. NHTSA also encourages everyone to download its SaferCar app to stay informed on current recalls.