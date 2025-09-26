Write a review
  2. News
  3. Airbag Recalls and Safety Alerts

Nearly 200,000 BMW owners urged to park outside because of fire risk

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. BMW recalls nearly 200,000 vehicles due to fire risks. Owners advised to park outside until the issue is resolved.

The cars may catch fire while parked and unattended and should not be parked in garages

BMW of North America has issued a new park outside recall for nearly 200,000 model year 2019-2022 BMW vehicles due to a risk of fire while parked or being driven. Owners should park outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until they either confirm their vehicle is not subject to the recall or have their vehicle remedied.

The recalled BMW models are:

  • 2019-2022 Z4
  • 2019-2021 330I
  • 2020-2022 X3
  • 2020-2022 X4
  • 2020-2022 530I
  • 2021-2022 430I standard and convertible
  • 2022 230I

The recall also affects 1,469 2020-2022 Toyota Supra vehicles manufactured by BMW.

The engine starter relay in the recalled vehicles may corrode, causing the relay to overheat and short circuit, which may cause a fire.

Due to a lack of parts availability, BMW will be conducting a phased recall. Interim notification letters to owners are scheduled to be mailed on Nov. 14, with a second notice being sent as remedy parts are available. Owners can call BMW customer service at 800-525-7417 with questions.

The vehicle identification numbers for affected vehicles will be searchable on NHTSA.gov starting Nov. 14. Starting on that date, owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their license plate number or 17-digit VIN to see if their vehicle is under recall, or  or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. NHTSA also encourages everyone to download its SaferCar app to stay informed on current recalls.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.