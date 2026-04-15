Used cars are taking over — here’s how to actually save money because of it

Buy used the smart way: Focus on value, not just price — check history reports with Bumper or Carfax and avoid cars with unclear maintenance records.

Ignore the monthly payment trap: Don’t let long loans make cars “feel” affordable — focus on total price and avoid paying for a car longer than it’ll last.

Keep your car longer (biggest savings): A paid-off car is your best financial asset — maintain it, set aside “fake payments,” and avoid jumping back into a loan too soon.

Walking onto a dealership lot and driving off in a brand-new car just isn’t realistic for most people anymore. Prices are pushing $50,000, interest rates are still high, and wages haven’t exactly kept up. So, people are adapting.

According to a new survey from Bumper, 76% of respondents said they purchased their car used, and most of those vehicles are already paid off.

It might feel like a compromise, but it’s actually a smart financial move if you approach it the right way.

Here’s how to make this shift work in your favor.

Buy used, but don’t buy blindly

Used cars are cheaper for a reason, but that doesn’t mean you should just grab the lowest price you see. The goal is value, not just savings upfront. Look for vehicles with reasonable mileage (ideally under 50,000) and more importantly, solid maintenance records.

Before you commit, run a vehicle history report using a tool like Bumper or CarFax. This can help uncover hidden issues like past accidents, title problems, or odometer rollbacks. These are the kinds of things that can turn a “great deal” into a money pit fast.

If a seller can’t provide clear history or seems vague about maintenance, that’s your cue to walk.

Don’t fall for the monthly payment trick

This is where a lot of people lose money without realizing it. Dealers love to focus on the monthly payment because it makes expensive cars feel affordable. Stretch a loan to 72 or 84 months, and suddenly that car “fits your budget.”

But the reality is that you’re paying more overall for a car that’s losing value every year.

Instead, focus on the total out-the-door price. That’s the number that actually matters. A slightly higher monthly payment on a shorter loan is almost always the better move financially.

Pro tip: If the loan lasts longer than the car is likely to stay reliable, you’re setting yourself up to pay for a car that’s already on its last legs.

Keep your current car as long as possible

This is where the biggest savings happens. If your car is already paid off, you’re in a great position. No monthly payment means you can redirect that money toward maintenance, savings, or just breathing room in your budget.

And modern cars are built to last. A well-maintained vehicle can easily go well past 150,000 miles. Instead of upgrading, invest in keeping your current car in good shape.

Things like brakes, tires, and routine service cost money, but they’re still far cheaper than starting a new loan.

Pro tip: Treat your paid-off car like it still has a payment. Set aside $100–$200 a month of the “payment” money into a separate savings bucket for future repairs or your next car. When something breaks, you’re covered. And when it’s finally time to upgrade, you can pay mostly (or fully) in cash and skip the loan altogether.

Be careful with 'almost new' deals

Certified pre-owned cars can sound like the best of both worlds, but the pricing doesn’t always make sense. If a used car is priced close to a new one, you’re not really saving much, and you’re still taking on the downsides of buying used.

As a general rule, if the price is within about 10-15% of new, it’s worth reconsidering.