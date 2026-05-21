The price of your car’s oil change is going up

New emissions and fuel-efficiency standards are forcing automakers to use more advanced engine technologies that require pricier synthetic oils.

Tariffs and global supply-chain pressures are increasing the cost of base oils, additives, and imported auto parts tied to maintenance.

As electric vehicles reshape the repair market, service centers are relying more heavily on routine maintenance revenue from gasoline-powered cars.

Consumers who have grown accustomed to paying $40 or $50 for a routine oil change may soon experience sticker shock. Industry analysts, mechanics, and supply-chain experts say a combination of economic, technological, and regulatory pressures is pushing oil-change prices higher — and the increases could accelerate over the next several years.

The most immediate factor is the rising use of full synthetic motor oil. Modern engines, especially turbocharged and fuel-efficient models, increasingly require synthetic blends or fully synthetic lubricants to protect components operating under higher temperatures and tighter tolerances. Synthetic oil costs significantly more to produce than conventional oil, and many newer vehicles no longer recommend cheaper alternatives.

In many markets, a full synthetic oil change already averages between $80 and $120 at dealerships and national chains, depending on the vehicle. Luxury vehicles and large trucks can cost substantially more.

Another driver is the cost of raw materials. Base oils and chemical additives used in motor oil have become more expensive because of supply disruptions, higher energy prices, and tariffs affecting imported petroleum products and industrial chemicals. Filters, which are often sourced globally, have also risen in price.

The Iran war factor

At MacKenzie Motors in Boston, John MacKenzie says the price of motor oil itself is now significantly higher, noting that since the start of the Iran war, the price of bulk oil purchases has risen by 21%.

"Of course we pass it on, absolutely," he told WBZ-TV. "It's probably $5 more for an oil change now."

Industry observers say geopolitical uncertainty continues to ripple through automotive supply chains years after the pandemic-era shortages first disrupted the market.

Labor shortages in the automotive repair industry are adding to the pressure. Many service centers report difficulty hiring certified technicians, forcing employers to raise wages to retain workers. While oil changes are relatively simple procedures, they still require trained staff, especially as vehicles become more computerized and specialized.

Some analysts also point to a structural shift occurring in the automotive industry itself. Electric vehicles require far less routine maintenance because they do not need engine oil. As EV adoption slowly grows, traditional repair shops and dealership service departments may increasingly depend on gasoline-powered vehicles for revenue.

That dynamic could mean higher prices for remaining internal-combustion maintenance services, including oil changes.

Environmental regulations

Environmental regulations may further contribute to higher costs.

New emissions standards are pushing automakers toward smaller, turbocharged engines that demand higher-performance lubricants. At the same time, stricter rules governing disposal and recycling of used oil can increase operating expenses for service providers.

Are there ways to save?

Despite the higher prices, experts caution consumers against delaying oil changes to save money. Poorly maintained oil can lead to engine wear, reduced fuel economy, and expensive repairs.

Instead, automotive experts recommend drivers consult their owner’s manual carefully and avoid paying for unnecessary services often bundled with routine maintenance visits.

Comparing prices among dealerships, independent shops, and warehouse retailers may also help offset some of the increases.

Still, many analysts believe the era of the inexpensive oil change may be ending.

“What used to be a loss leader to bring customers into the shop is becoming a premium maintenance service,” one repair-industry analyst said. “Drivers should expect prices to continue climbing.”