Here are the vehicles experts say provide the best fuel economy

The Toyota Prius remains the fuel economy king, delivering up to 57 mpg combined, while offering sharper styling and better performance than previous generations.

Hybrid SUVs are gaining popularity, with models like the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and Honda CR-V Hybrid offering strong fuel savings without sacrificing space or comfort.

Automakers are expanding fuel-efficient options across every vehicle category, giving consumers more choices in hybrids and EVs as gas prices and vehicle costs remain high.

Over the last few weeks, gasoline prices have surged by well over $1 per gallon, meaning a fill-up is a lot more expensive now. That’s creating renewed interest in vehicles that provide superior fuel economy.

Automotive publisher Edmunds’ latest rankings of the most fuel-efficient vehicles on sale in America show that buyers no longer have to sacrifice comfort, technology, or performance to save money at the pump.

The latest crop of fuel-sipping vehicles is dominated by hybrids, particularly Toyota models, though automakers such as Hyundai, Honda, and Kia are making significant gains in efficiency and driving refinement. Edmunds evaluated vehicles using EPA combined fuel economy ratings, focusing on the most efficient trim levels available.

Prius leads the pack

Leading the pack once again is the Toyota Prius, which delivers up to 57 mpg combined in its most efficient configuration. Edmunds noted that the redesigned Prius has shed its longtime “economy car” image and now offers improved styling and a more engaging driving experience — while remaining one of the cheapest vehicles to operate.

Other standout hybrids include the Kia Niro, rated at up to 53 mpg combined, and the Toyota Camry Hybrid, which continues to attract buyers looking for midsize sedan comfort without high fuel costs. Edmunds also highlighted the Honda Civic Hybrid and Hyundai Elantra Hybrid among the best-performing hybrid cars for 2026.

Hybrid SUVs are also becoming more competitive as consumers continue shifting away from traditional sedans. Edmunds named the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid its top gas-saving hybrid SUV, praising its balance of efficiency, performance, and ride quality. The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Honda CR-V Hybrid remain strong contenders in the compact SUV category.

For larger families, automakers are bringing hybrid technology into three-row SUVs. The new Hyundai Palisade Hybrid delivers as much as 34 mpg combined in front-wheel-drive form, while offering more than 600 miles of driving range.

EVs are getting new consideration

Electric vehicles are also becoming more efficient and practical, according to Edmunds. Models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Tesla Model 3, and Lucid Air continue to post some of the highest MPGe ratings in the industry, while improving charging speeds and driving range.

Industry analysts say the renewed emphasis on fuel economy is arriving as consumers face higher vehicle prices and elevated gasoline costs. Business Insider recently reported that average new-car prices have climbed above $50,000, while rising fuel costs are driving more shoppers toward hybrids and EVs.

Edmunds also advises consumers to look beyond fuel economy numbers alone when considering hybrids. Experts recommend calculating how quickly the added cost of hybrid technology will pay for itself through fuel savings. Vehicles such as the Ford Maverick Hybrid and Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid were cited as examples with relatively short payback periods.

The growing variety of efficient vehicles means consumers now have more choices than ever, whether they want a compact commuter car, a family SUV, or a fully electric vehicle. And unlike earlier generations of economy-focused vehicles, many of today’s top fuel savers also rank highly for comfort, performance, and technology.