Toyota and Hyundai storm ahead in this week's Auto Safety Recall Derby

🚨 Auto Safety Recall Derby

Week of September 22, 2025

This week’s Derby is dominated by two giants of the auto world: Toyota and Hyundai. Toyota storms ahead with nearly 600,000 vehicles recalled for electrical system issues, while Hyundai counters with more than 568,000 Palisades recalled for faulty seat belt buckles. BMW, Jeep, GM, and Alfa Romeo also make appearances, though their numbers pale in comparison.

🏆 Toyota: The Front-Runner

NHTSA ID: 25V595000

Units Affected: 591,377

Component: Electrical System

Models: Venza, RAV4/Prime/PHEV, Highlander, GR Corolla, Crown, Camry, Tacoma, Grand Highlander, 4Runner, Lexus LS, RX, TX, Crown Signia (2023–2025 range)

Issue: Faulty instrument panel software may fail to display speed, brake, or tire pressure warnings.

Remedy: Dealers will update or replace instrument panel software. Owner notifications begin October 27, 2025.

🥈 Hyundai: Close on Toyota’s Bumper

Recall 1 – Seat Belts Units Affected: 568,580 Models: 2020–2025 Palisade Issue: Seat belt buckles may fail to latch. Remedy: Buckle inspections and replacements free of charge. Notifications begin November 10, 2025 .

Recall 2 – Electrical System NHTSA ID: 25V606000 Units Affected: 31,042 Models: 2023–2025 Ioniq 6 Issue: Charging port door panel may detach. Remedy: Adhesive applied to charging port door. Notifications also November 10, 2025 .



🚗 Jeep: Middle of the Pack

NHTSA ID: 25V593000

Units Affected: 163,735

Models: 2022–2025 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Issue: Improperly installed door trim may detach.

Remedy: Inspection and replacement if needed. Notifications begin October 31, 2025.

🏎️ Alfa Romeo: Fuel System Trouble

NHTSA ID: 25V586000

Units Affected: 53,849

Models: 2017–2019 Giulia, 2018–2019 Stelvio

Issue: Fuel pump failure can cause loss of power.

Remedy: Under development. Interim notifications begin October 29, 2025.

🚙 BMW: A Small but Serious Recall

NHTSA ID: 25V616000

Units Affected: 1,571

Models: 2025–2026 X1, X2, MINI Cooper/Convertible, Countryman S ALL4, Countryman SE ALL4

Issue: Damaged torsion bar in front seat belt retractors.

Remedy: Dealers will replace retractors. Notifications begin November 7, 2025.

⚡ GM: Electric Truck Glitch

NHTSA ID: 25V594000

Units Affected: 1,191

Models: 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV

Issue: ESC malfunction warning light may not display properly, violating federal safety standards.

Remedy: OTA or dealer software update. Notifications begin October 27, 2025.

📊 Derby Standings (by Units Recalled)

Toyota – 591,377 Hyundai – 568,580 (+31,042) Jeep – 163,735 Alfa Romeo – 53,849 BMW – 1,571 GM – 1,191

👉 Verdict: Toyota surges into first place with a massive recall, narrowly outpacing Hyundai, which fields a double-recall week. Jeep and Alfa Romeo keep things interesting in the middle tier, while BMW and GM bring up the rear with relatively small but important recalls. Remember, this list covers only major recalls involving large numbers of vehicles. It does not include commercial vehicles, RVs or motorcycles.

Has your car been recalled? Find out here.