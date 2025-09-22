Write a review
Toyota and Hyundai storm ahead in this week's Auto Safety Recall Derby

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Toyota and Hyundai lead this week's auto safety recall derby, with significant recalls for electrical issues and seat belt failures.

Alfa Romeo, BMW, GM, Jeep, others are eating their dust

🚨 Auto Safety Recall Derby

Week of September 22, 2025

This week’s Derby is dominated by two giants of the auto world: Toyota and Hyundai. Toyota storms ahead with nearly 600,000 vehicles recalled for electrical system issues, while Hyundai counters with more than 568,000 Palisades recalled for faulty seat belt buckles. BMW, Jeep, GM, and Alfa Romeo also make appearances, though their numbers pale in comparison.

🏆 Toyota: The Front-Runner

  • NHTSA ID: 25V595000

  • Units Affected:591,377

  • Component: Electrical System

  • Models: Venza, RAV4/Prime/PHEV, Highlander, GR Corolla, Crown, Camry, Tacoma, Grand Highlander, 4Runner, Lexus LS, RX, TX, Crown Signia (2023–2025 range)

  • Issue: Faulty instrument panel software may fail to display speed, brake, or tire pressure warnings.

  • Remedy: Dealers will update or replace instrument panel software. Owner notifications begin October 27, 2025.

🥈 Hyundai: Close on Toyota’s Bumper

  • Recall 1 – Seat Belts

    • Units Affected:568,580

    • Models: 2020–2025 Palisade

    • Issue: Seat belt buckles may fail to latch.

    • Remedy: Buckle inspections and replacements free of charge. Notifications begin November 10, 2025.

  • Recall 2 – Electrical System

    • NHTSA ID: 25V606000

    • Units Affected: 31,042

    • Models: 2023–2025 Ioniq 6

    • Issue: Charging port door panel may detach.

    • Remedy: Adhesive applied to charging port door. Notifications also November 10, 2025.

🚗 Jeep: Middle of the Pack

  • NHTSA ID: 25V593000

  • Units Affected:163,735

  • Models: 2022–2025 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

  • Issue: Improperly installed door trim may detach.

  • Remedy: Inspection and replacement if needed. Notifications begin October 31, 2025.

🏎️ Alfa Romeo: Fuel System Trouble

  • NHTSA ID: 25V586000

  • Units Affected:53,849

  • Models: 2017–2019 Giulia, 2018–2019 Stelvio

  • Issue: Fuel pump failure can cause loss of power.

  • Remedy: Under development. Interim notifications begin October 29, 2025.

🚙 BMW: A Small but Serious Recall

  • NHTSA ID: 25V616000

  • Units Affected:1,571

  • Models: 2025–2026 X1, X2, MINI Cooper/Convertible, Countryman S ALL4, Countryman SE ALL4

  • Issue: Damaged torsion bar in front seat belt retractors.

  • Remedy: Dealers will replace retractors. Notifications begin November 7, 2025.

⚡ GM: Electric Truck Glitch

  • NHTSA ID: 25V594000

  • Units Affected:1,191

  • Models: 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV

  • Issue: ESC malfunction warning light may not display properly, violating federal safety standards.

  • Remedy: OTA or dealer software update. Notifications begin October 27, 2025.

📊 Derby Standings (by Units Recalled)

  1. Toyota – 591,377

  2. Hyundai – 568,580 (+31,042)

  3. Jeep – 163,735

  4. Alfa Romeo – 53,849

  5. BMW – 1,571

  6. GM – 1,191

👉 Verdict: Toyota surges into first place with a massive recall, narrowly outpacing Hyundai, which fields a double-recall week. Jeep and Alfa Romeo keep things interesting in the middle tier, while BMW and GM bring up the rear with relatively small but important recalls. Remember, this list covers only major recalls involving large numbers of vehicles. It does not include commercial vehicles, RVs or motorcycles.

