Chevrolet brings back the Bolt with new tech, lower price

GM revives the Chevrolet Bolt for 2027 as an affordable, limited-run EV.

Starting price: $29,990, with a lower-cost $28,995 version coming later in the model year.

Bolt promises the most range of any EV under $30,000, plus new charging and tech features.

General Motors is bringing back the Chevrolet Bolt, three years after it was discontinued, responding to customer loyalty and calls for its return. The 2027 Bolt will debut with a $29,990 launch price, including destination charges, while a lower-priced LT trim at $28,995 will follow later in the model year.

Chevy plans a limited production run, with shipments beginning early next year. The Bolt will join the Chevrolet Equinox EV, one of the market’s best-selling electric crossovers, in cementing the brand’s focus on affordability in the EV space. Together, GM expects the two models to make up most of Chevrolet’s 2026 EV sales volume.

“The Bolt was the industry’s first affordable, long-range EV,” said Scott Bell, GM’s vice president of Global Chevrolet. “Customers told us how much they loved it, and now it’s back—better than ever.”

What’s new in the 2027 Bolt

Chevrolet is highlighting 10 major upgrades for the refreshed Bolt, including:

A GM-estimated 255 miles of driving range

DC fast charging up to 150 kW, slashing charge time from 10% to 80% to just 26 minutes

A native NACS charging port for wider access to public chargers

A larger 11.3-inch infotainment screen with Google built-in apps like HBO Max, Chrome, and Angry Birds

Available Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance

More than 20 standard safety features, including Intersection Collision Mitigation and Rear Automatic Braking

New RS trim with sportier design elements

Refined interior with open-console design and added storage

Vehicle-to-home bi-directional power capability

Expanded connectivity with multiple USB-C ports and wireless charging

Motivated by efficiency

At the heart of the 2027 Bolt is GM’s latest X76 electric drive unit, designed in-house to maximize efficiency and reduce reliance on rare-earth materials. The system uses segmented magnets and silicon carbide inverters to minimize energy loss, while a blended regenerative braking system helps recapture energy more effectively.

These updates, GM says, translate to lower costs, better driving range, and improved performance compared to previous Bolt models.

Tech and entertainment upgrades

The 2027 Bolt comes loaded with software-driven features. Google Maps is integrated directly with the vehicle’s systems to suggest routes, recommend charging stops, and even precondition the battery before DC fast charging.

Super Cruise integrates with Maps to show hands-free routes, while “Hey Google” voice assistance lets drivers control cabin features, send texts, or manage smart-home devices on the go.

When parked, the infotainment system doubles as an entertainment hub, offering streaming services and games via Google Play.

Charging and home power

The 2027 Bolt introduces Chevrolet’s first native NACS charging port, making it compatible with a growing network of fast-charging stations. Most U.S. EV drivers charge at home, and with an estimated 255-mile range, GM says the new Bolt will easily cover the average American’s 42 miles of daily driving.

In addition, the vehicle’s bi-directional “vehicle-to-home” capability means it can supply backup power to a house during an outage when paired with GM’s home energy system.

Familiar shape, modern interior

While its hatchback silhouette remains familiar, the new Bolt’s interior is designed to feel more open and tech-forward. A reconfigured center console, available panoramic sunroof, and an 11-inch driver display complement the larger infotainment screen.

Chevy has blended physical and touch controls for convenience, while adding practical storage spaces and premium touches such as heated and ventilated seats.