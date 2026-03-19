Gasoline prices surge higher as Iran blocks the flow of oil from the Persian Gulf

U.S. gas prices have surged to nearly $3.89 per gallon, rising more than 80 cents in just over two weeks as the Iran war disrupts global oil supplies.

Attacks on energy infrastructure and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — responsible for about 20% of global oil shipments — have pushed crude prices above $100 per barrel.

Analysts warn the conflict could drive prices even higher, adding inflation pressure and straining household budgets nationwide.

Motorists are feeling the financial impact of the escalating war involving Iran, as gasoline prices climb rapidly in response to disruptions in global oil supply.

AAA reports the national average price for regular gasoline has jumped to about $3.89 per gallon, marking one of the sharpest increases in recent years. Prices had remained below $3 for months prior to the outbreak of hostilities in late February, underscoring how quickly geopolitical tensions can translate into higher costs at the pump.

At the heart of the surge is a shock to global energy infrastructure. Iranian attacks on oil and gas facilities across the Persian Gulf, combined with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, have choked off a key artery for the world’s oil supply. The narrow waterway typically handles roughly one-fifth of global petroleum shipments, making any disruption there especially consequential.

As supply fears mounted, crude oil prices spiked above $100 per barrel, a level not seen since earlier global crises. Brent crude has climbed dramatically from pre-conflict levels below $75, while U.S. benchmark crude is approaching $100.

Highest fuel prices in years

“Consumers continue to feel the sting of rising oil, gasoline, and diesel costs as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain elevated, pushing gasoline prices to their highest levels in years, while diesel could soon approach the $5-per-gallon mark nationally,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in the company blog.

“Until we see a meaningful resumption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, upward pressure on fuel prices is likely to persist. At the same time, seasonal forces are beginning to intensify as several regions complete the transition to summer gasoline, creating a double headwind that could continue driving pump prices higher in the weeks ahead.”

The effects are uneven across the United States. Western states, which often face higher fuel taxes and stricter environmental regulations, are seeing the steepest prices, with some exceeding $5 per gallon. Meanwhile, even traditionally lower-cost regions have seen sharp increases, leaving no state untouched by the surge.

Government officials have taken steps to blunt the impact, including releasing oil from strategic reserves and temporarily easing shipping regulations to improve fuel distribution. However, analysts say such measures may offer only limited relief if the conflict drags on.

Economists warn that persistently high fuel costs could ripple through the broader economy. Higher gasoline and diesel prices raise transportation costs, which in turn can push up prices for goods and services. Some analysts caution that prolonged energy volatility could dampen consumer spending and complicate efforts to control inflation.