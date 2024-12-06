Subaru takes top spot in Consumer Reports rankings

Consumer Reports (CR) has released its 2025 Automotive Report Card, providing valuable insights for car buyers in a market where the average new vehicle costs around $48,000.

The report evaluates over 200 new vehicles using road-test scores, reliability, owner satisfaction data, and safety performance. Shoppers can access detailed brand rankings and tools at CR.org/cars, including reliability and cost comparisons for both new and used models.

Hybrid Cars Lead in Reliability

Hybrids continue to be the most reliable electrified vehicles, matching the problem rates of traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars despite their complexity. Hybrid sales increased 53% in 2023, driven by their fuel efficiency and strong performance. Top-rated hybrids from Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, and Toyota deliver quiet, quick, and reliable driving experiences.

Electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are improving, with problem rates decreasing significantly from previous years. However, EVs still have 42% more issues than ICE cars, and PHEVs face 70% more problems. Notable EVs, like Rivian's R1S and R1T, and the Ford F-150 Lightning, remain below average in reliability. On the other hand, the Volvo XC60 PHEV showed marked improvement and earned a CR recommendation.

Subaru Tops Brand Rankings

For the first time, Subaru claimed the top spot in CR’s Annual Auto Reliability Survey, surpassing Lexus and Toyota. Subaru’s success is attributed to conservative redesigns and shared reliable components across its lineup. While Asian automakers dominate the top rankings, with Honda, Acura, and Mazda among the top five, the Subaru Solterra electric SUV is an exception, scoring below average.

CR’s 2025 report highlights the importance of considering reliability for specific models, as variations exist even within highly ranked brands. Data from 300,000 vehicles spanning the 2000 to 2024 model years informs the predictions, focusing on 20 potential problem areas like engines and electronics.

Brand Reliability Highlights

In overall brand rankings, Subaru narrowly edged out BMW, followed by Lexus, Porsche, and Honda. Five of the top 10 brands are mainstream, demonstrating that high-quality vehicles aren’t limited to luxury automakers.

EV Makers Face Challenges

While Rivian leads in owner satisfaction, poor reliability places it second to last in overall brand rankings. CR stresses the need for EV makers to address these issues as the technology matures.