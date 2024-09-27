Write a review
Report: Self-driving cars may make auto insurance obsolete

When most cars are autonomous, liability shifts from the driver to the manufacturer, potentially saving consumers thousands of dollars per year. (c) ConsumerAffairs

Morningstar thinks it could happen as soon as 2044, warns insurers to get ready

This transition could be the end of the line for insurers that rely too heavily on personal auto premiums, Morningstar warned, highlighting Progressive as potentially being at risk.

The timeline matters

While it seems likely that autonomous cars will one day rule the road, no one is quite sure how fast it will happen, In its report, “Insuring Autonomy: Analyzing the Implications of Self-Driving Cars for the Auto Insurance Industry,” Morningstar finds that by 2044, in the most aggressive adoption scenario, most cars on the road could be automated to a level where liability shifts from driver to manufacturer.

For scrappage rates, the firm took historical data as a baseline, with the very aggressive and aggressive scenarios assuming the rate at which old cars are replaced will increase materially over time.

Using these calculations, Morningstar projects that under its very aggressive, aggressive and moderate scenarios, 60 percent of the cars on the road will be Level 4 autonomous or higher by 2044, 2053 and 2060, respectively.

