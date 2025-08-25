Walmart plugs into EV future with nationwide charging network

Three pilot stations already open in Texas and Arkansas

Thousands more planned at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores by 2030

Company says lower charging prices could give drivers a break

Walmart is accelerating its push into clean transportation, unveiling new details about its plan to blanket the United States with electric vehicle chargers.

The retail giant, which announced last year it would install chargers at thousands of its Walmart and Sam’s Club locations by 2030, has already opened three pilot stations — two in Texas and one in Arkansas, according to Charged EVs.

“We're talking about thousands of locations with tens of thousands of chargers online by the end of this decade,” charging industry expert Tom Moloughney said.

The scale of Walmart’s network could dramatically expand access to public fast charging. With more than 5,200 stores nationwide, and 90% of Americans living within 10 miles of one, the retailer’s footprint makes it well-positioned to reach millions of drivers who struggle to find convenient charging.

Charging through the Walmart app

Drivers will be able to start a charging session by scanning a code on the charger through the Walmart app. Moloughney reported paying about 42 cents per kilowatt-hour at one site — slightly below competing rates nearby.

The stations will support both of the dominant U.S. fast-charging standards: CCS1, used by most non-Tesla EVs, and NACS, Tesla’s slimmer plug now being adopted by other carmakers. The chargers will also be powerful enough to add hundreds of miles of driving range in under 30 minutes.

A boost for EV adoption

The expansion could reduce one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption: charging access. While gasoline cars release more than 5 tons of carbon pollution each year, EVs produce no tailpipe emissions. Even hybrids pollute less than gas-only vehicles.

EVs also cost less to operate — owners spend about 60% less annually on charging compared to fueling a gas-powered car. Walmart’s presence in the charging space could push costs down even further, especially for budget-conscious drivers.

Other big-box retailers are following suit. Ikea has rolled out charging at more of its stores, signaling that corporate America sees an opportunity in fueling the nation’s EV future.