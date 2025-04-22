Extended-range EVs could lure reluctant Americans out of all-gas-powered cars

Key takeaways:

McKinsey report finds U.S. consumers most likely to adopt extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs)

EREVs offer 100–200 miles of electric range and eliminate charging anxiety with onboard gas generators

Automakers like Ram, Jeep, Scout, and Hyundai plan launches through 2028 amid growing demand

As concerns over EV range limitations and insufficient charging infrastructure persist, a new category of vehicle—extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs)—is gaining traction as a bridge between gas-powered hybrids and fully battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). A new report from global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. suggests that U.S. drivers may lead the way in EREV adoption, thanks to their preference for longer driving ranges and ease of use.

What are EREVs?

EREVs combine the electric drivetrain of a BEV with a small gasoline-powered generator that recharges the battery when it depletes. The result is an electric-only driving range of 100 to 200 miles, depending on battery size, followed by hundreds more miles powered by the onboard generator—without requiring a charging stop.

This makes EREVs less dependent on public charging stations while delivering a driving experience that feels like a traditional vehicle.

That performance far exceeds plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), which typically offer 20 to 40 miles of electric range before switching to internal combustion. In total, EREVs can deliver 400 to 500 miles of total range, rivaling or even exceeding traditional gas-powered cars.

Automakers bet big on EREVs

Several major automakers are racing to bring EREV models to U.S. showrooms:

Ram will debut the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, an EREV pickup truck.

Volkswagen Group’s Scout brand, Jeep, and Hyundai are also expected to release EREV models between now and 2028, according to industry reports and company statements.

McKinsey notes that the U.S. market, with its sprawling geography, suburban sprawl, and relatively low EV penetration, is particularly well-suited to extended-range offerings.

A bridge to full electrification

According to the McKinsey report EREVs may act as a transitional technology, alleviating fears over range limitations and the lack of dependable public charging—two major roadblocks to BEV adoption.

The report highlights how many urban Americans live in apartments or homes without access to overnight charging, making daily BEV use more difficult and often more expensive due to reliance on public infrastructure.

Consumer education will be key

Despite their potential, EREVs face a branding challenge. The report stresses the importance of educating consumers on the distinction between EREVs, PHEVs, and BEVs, particularly since many drivers remain confused about EV-related technologies.

If automakers can clearly define the EREV experience and position these vehicles as practical, long-range, and low-anxiety alternatives to both hybrids and BEVs, the segment could play a pivotal role in accelerating the U.S. transition to electric mobility.