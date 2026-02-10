Gas prices tick higher but remain well below last year

The nation’s average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents over the last week and stands at $2.84 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is up 5.4 cents from a month ago and is 24.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel rose 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.614 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline edged slightly higher over the past week as seasonal forces, particularly on the West Coast, began to exert more influence on pump prices. While most states experienced only modest changes, California and neighboring states saw more pronounced increases as the region started its annual transition to more expensive summer gasoline blends.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the broader trend points toward gradually rising prices as spring approaches.

“Most states saw relatively minor fluctuations, but we’re now starting to see seasonal trends take hold on the West Coast, with those pressures expected to gradually push eastward in the weeks ahead,” De Haan said in the GasBuddy Blog. He added that despite a slight dip in oil prices last week, strengthening seasonal demand could push the national average back above $3 per gallon for at least part of the spring.

Oil market impact

Oil markets, meanwhile, are showing signs of stabilization after weeks of volatility. Easing tensions between the U.S. and Iran have helped cap crude prices, even as they remain elevated compared with earlier months.

In early trading this week, West Texas Intermediate crude rose slightly to $63.58 per barrel, while Brent crude inched up to $68.07 per barrel. Ongoing diplomatic talks have kept prices largely confined to a narrow range between $62 and $65 per barrel.

Still, analysts caution that geopolitical risks remain a key wildcard. Giovanni Staunovo, commodities analyst at UBS, noted that markets are closely watching developments in the Middle East, as well as a series of oil market reports due this week from major energy agencies.

Those reports are expected to reflect lower U.S. oil output forecasts following recent weather-related disruptions.

Supply data from the Energy Information Administration underscore the mixed signals facing the market. U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels in the latest reporting week and remain below the seasonal average, while gasoline inventories rose and now sit above their five-year norm. Distillate supplies, which include diesel, dropped sharply and are running below average, helping explain the recent uptick in diesel prices. Refinery utilization also declined slightly, and implied gasoline demand fell by more than 600,000 barrels per day.

Price disparity

At the pump, price disparities remain wide across the country. The most common gasoline price motorists encountered last week was $2.59 per gallon, while the median price stood at $2.74. The gap between the cheapest and most expensive stations is stark, with the bottom 10% of stations averaging $2.26 per gallon and the top 10% averaging $4.14.

Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Arkansas currently boast the lowest statewide averages, while California, Hawaii, and Washington remain the most expensive. California also led the nation in weekly increases, rising 8.5 cents, while Michigan saw the largest decline, down 8.5 cents.

As spring approaches and summer driving season draws closer, analysts expect price pressures to build gradually, especially if seasonal demand strengthens and refinery or geopolitical disruptions emerge. For now, motorists are seeing relatively modest changes, but the calm may not last much longer.