Tire Recalls

Wheel Group Holding recalls a half-million snow tires.

The tires lack sufficient traction to perform in all snow weather conditions

Wheel Group Holding (WGH) is recalling 520,000 AMP Terrain Attack R/T, Terrain Attack A/T, and Terrain Pro A/T tires with load ranges SL, XL, C, D, E, and F.

While labeled as snow tires, they do not have sufficient traction to perform in all snow weather conditions.

Tires that do not provide sufficient traction in snow can increase the risk of a crash.

The remedy is currently under development.

Interim owner notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be...

    Sumitomo recalls Falken Wildpeak tires

    The tire sidewall may have a puncture

    Sumitomo Rubber USA is recalling 1,900 Falken Wildpeak AT3W size 265/70R17 115T, and Wildpeak HT02 size LT235/85R16 120/116S tires.

    Due to a manufacturing error, the tires may have a puncture in the sidewall and leak air, increasing the risk of a crash

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the affected tires free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 11, 2024.

    Owners may contact Sumitomo customer service at (877) 763-0416.

    Sentury Tire Thailand recalls 8,900 tires

    The tire tread was improperly cured and may separate

    Sentury Tire Thailand is recalling 8,900 Arroyo, Landgolden, Landsail, Lexani, Lionhart, Mavis, Mohave, National, Radar, and Vercelli tires.

    The tire's base tread layer was improperly cured, which can result in tread separation, causing vehicle instability, and increasing the risk of a crash.

    The tire brand and tireline size are as follows:

    ARROYO

    GRAND SPORT A/S/25545ZR19

    LANDGOLDEN

    LG17/20565R16

    LANDSAIL

    LS388/20565R16

    LEXANI

    LX-TWENTY/26540ZR20

    LIONHART

    LH-501/20565R16

    LIONHART

    LIONCLAW ATX2/24570R16

    MAVIS

    HT-S/25550ZR19

    MOHAVE

    CROSSOVER/21565R16

    MOHAVE

    CROSSOVER/23560R18

    MOHAVE

    CROSSOVER/21560R17

    NATIONAL

    COMMANDO HTS/25555R20

    NATIONAL

    COMMANDO HTS/26565R17

    NATIONAL

    COMMANDO HTS/23555R20

    RADAR

    DIMAX AS-8/25545ZR19

    RADAR

    DIMAX AS-8/22570R16

    VERCELLI

    STRADA II/25545ZR19

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the tires free of charge.

    Notification letters to owners are expected to be mailed December 15, 2023.

    Owners may contact Sentury Tire at (866) 305-2750. Sentury Tire's number for this recall is 1723.

    Continental recalls CrossContact LX25 tires``

    The tires may contain metal fragments

    Continental Tire the Americas is recalling 3,472 CrossContact LX25 tires, sizes 235/55R18 100H and 225/65R17 102H.

    The tires may contain rubber compound contaminated with small metal fragments.

    Metal contaminants in the tire sidewalls can cause a sudden loss of air pressure, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the tires, free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 27, 2023.

    Owners may contact Continental customer service at (888) 799-2168.

    Pirelli recalls P ZERO Race TLR bike tires

    The tire may lose air rapidly, resulting in loss of control

    Pirelli Tire of Rome, Ga., is recalling about 15,000 Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR bicycle tires sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The tire bead can unseat from the rim and lead to rapid air loss, resulting in loss of control and posing a fall hazard.

    The firm has received one report of rapid air loss, resulting in a minor injury.

    This recall involves Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR bicycle tires in the size 28-622.

    The tires are black and have either yellow, white, red, or gold branding on the sidewalls.

    A list of the model names and numbers, tire IDs and production date codes, which are on the sidewalls, may be found here.

    The tires, manufactured in Italy, were sold at Competitive Cyclist, Trek and Angry Catfish stores nationwide from March through July 2023 for about $100.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tires and contact Pirelli to receive a free replacement product or a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Pirelli at (800) 622-2390 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET), Monday through Friday, by email at consumer.affairs@pirelli.com or online at https://www.pirelli.com/tires/en-us/learn/tire-recall for more information.

    Goodyear recalls Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires

    The tire date code may be illegible

    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is recalling 76 Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires, size 11R22.5 with DOT date code 3419.

    The date code in the tire identification number (TIN) was incorrectly embossed on the tire, which may make it illegible.

    An illegible date code on the tire may prevent drivers from determining the age of the tire. This could potentially result in prolonged usage, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the tires free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 15, 2022.

    Owners may contact Goodyear's customer service at (800) 592-3267.

    Goodyear recalls over 173,000 tires that may experience tread separation

    The company is providing vouchers and refunds to those who qualify

    Goodyear Tire & Company is recalling 173,237 G159 tires that fall under DOT date codes 046 through 0403 and are size 275/70R22.5. 

    The company says the tread may separate from the tire in the recalled products, which could lead to a loss of vehicle control and increase the risk of a crash. 

    Dealers are being advised to replace the tires free of charge and to provide a $60 voucher for the cost of professionally weighing recreational vehicles. Goodyear will also offer owners a $500 refund for tires that were not installed on a vehicle. 

    Consumers may contact Goodyear customer service by phone at 1-800-592-3267 for more information. 

    Tracker Marine recalls over 27,000 Trailstar and Ranger Trail boat trailers

    The axle hubs on the recalled trailers can seize while in motion

    Tracker Marine, LLC is recalling 27,078 model year Trailstar and Ranger Trail boat trailers because the axle hubs were not tightened properly. 

    The company says the problem could cause the trailer hubs to seize while in motion, which could increase the chances of drivers losing control of their vehicles and getting into a crash.

    What to do

    Owners of the recalled trailers are being advised to drive at reduced speeds and to not tow a boat until a remedy for this issue has been performed. 

    Tracker Marine says dealers will inspect and tighten the hubs, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in June 2022.

    Consumers can contact the company’s customer service by phone at 1-417-873-4555 for more information. Its number for this is TS-0041.

    Sumitomo and Falken tires recalled

    The tires could experience a bead separation

    Sumitomo Rubber Industries is recalling 6,993 of the following Falken and Sumitomo tires:

    • FALKEN -- GI338/11R24.5 149/146K
    • FALKEN -- RI130EC/285/75R24.5 147/144L
    • FALKEN --RI130EC/11R24.5 149/146L
    • FALKEN --RI130EC/11R22.5 146/143L
    • FALKEN --RI150EC/11R22.5 146/143L
    • FALKEN --RI151S/315/80R22.5 156/150L
    • SUMITOMO --ST528/11R24.5 16PR
    • SUMITOMO --ST528/11R22.5 16PR
    • SUMITOMO --ST709SE/285/75R24.5 144/141L
    • SUMITOMO --ST709SE/11R24.5 149/146L
    • SUMITOMO --ST710SE/11R22.5 144/142L
    • SUMITOMO --ST710SE/11R24.5 146/143L
    • SUMITOMO --ST710SE/285/75R24.5 144/141L
    • SUMITOMO --ST719SE/11R22.5 146/143L
    • SUMITOMO --ST719SE/285/75R24.5 147/144L
    • SUMITOMO --ST719SE/11R24.5 149/146L
    • SUMITOMO --ST778+SE/11R24.5 149/146L
    • SUMITOMO --ST778+SE/285/75R24.5 144/141L
    • SUMITOMO --ST788SE/11R24.5 149/146L
    • SUMITOMO --ST788SE/285/75R24.5 147/144L
    • SUMITOMO --ST788SE/11R22.5 146/143L
    • SUMITOMO --ST900/11R24.5 16PR
    • SUMITOMO --ST908N/11R22.5 146/144L
    • SUMITOMO -- ST938/11R24.5 149/146L
    • SUMITOMO --ST948SE/11R24.5 149/146L
    • SUMITOMO --ST948SE/285/75R24.5 144/141L

    Deformation may occur in the tires near the bead, which could result in bead separation that increases the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Sumitomo will notify owners and replace the affected tires free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 20, 2022.

    Owners may contact Sumitomo customer service at (800)845-8378.

    Michelin recalls Pilot Sport 4 ZP tires

    The tires are missing the DOT certification symbol

    Michelin North America is recalling 86 Pilot Sport 4 ZP tires, size 255/35ZR19 96Y XL with DOT codes 0521 through 2121.

    The DOT certification symbol is missing from the tire sidewalls.

    Tires that are missing a DOT symbol may be used in inappropriate applications, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the tires free of charge.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification.

    Owners may contact Michelin customer service at (888) 847-8475.

    Consumers often make mistakes when purchasing replacement tires

    Experts say consumers are often unaware how tires affect vehicle performance

    New car buyers rarely take much notice of the tires that are on a vehicle, as factors like colors and options tend to take precedence. But auto experts say the tires that a manufacturer selects for a vehicle are there for a reason.

    “Tires are a highly engineered component of the vehicle, designed to very exact specifications, which influence how that vehicle performs,” said Brent Gruber, senior director of global automotive at J.D. Power. “With tire replacement, there’s a risk of negating some of those key characteristics and product benefits if expert recommendations aren’t utilized.”

    In its annual survey of satisfaction with automotive original equipment, J.D. Power concludes that consumers aren’t that satisfied with vehicle tires because they often ignore recommendations by salespeople that would maximize vehicle performance. Instead, they tend to replace their tires with a different brand when it comes time for them to be changed.

    “High levels of satisfaction typically yield loyalty, but we’re seeing many owners purchase replacement tires based on a narrow focus, such as solely on appearance or price,” said Gruber.

    Brands that stand out

    When new car customers do stick with the same kind of tires that came with the vehicle, a few brands stand out. In the luxury segment, customers who stayed with the same brand when it was time to replace their tires often selected Michelin.

    On a 1,000-point scale, Michelin scored 830 points with customers. The brand is also popular with people posting reviews at ConsumerAffairs, earning 4 stars in our 5-star rating system. Richard, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., replaced his tires with Michelins and told us the right tires do make a difference.

    “Buy the Sports Pilots in whatever size required,” Richard wrote in his review. “Get the lifetime rotate and balance, also the road hazard plan. Drive away. You will think you are in someone else’s car. Tires will last maybe 80k (miles), less with abuse which given the way the handling feels will be difficult not to do.

    Goodyear tires were also popular with customers in the J.D. Power survey, finishing second in the luxury category. Goodyear scored 811 points in J.D. Power’s ranking and earned 4.1 stars from ConsumerAffairs reviewers.

    “The Goodyear Triple Tread tire has served me well over the last 5 years,” Greg, of Los Alamos, N.M., wrote in his ConsumerAffairs review. “Excellent traction on dry, wet, snow-covered, and icy roads. It's the ONLY tire that's rated by US DOT for ALL 4 seasons.”

    Few tire customers follow professional advice

    Some other tire brands -- including Pirelli, Firestone, and BFGoodrich -- showed up well in the J.D. Power survey. While the study shows that 36% of respondents believe brand experience is an important criterion for purchasing replacement tires, only 17% of owners said they use the recommendation of experienced sales and service staff.

    “It is concerning to see so few owners seek advice from tire sales and service staff, often relying instead on their own experience,” Gruber said. 

    Gruber says tire customers appear to be putting themselves at a disadvantage by ignoring how original equipment tires are engineered to enhance their vehicle’s performance and not replacing them with the same type.

    Continental Tire recalls ContiScoot tires

    Cracks may develop in the tread grooves

    Continental Tire the Americas is recalling 4,256 ContiScoot tires.

    Cracks may develop in the tread grooves that are longer than 3/16 of an inch.

    Cracks in the tread can lead to tread separation and increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Continental Tire will notify owners and replace the affected tires free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 28, 2022.

    Owners may contact Continental Tire customer service at (888) 799-2168 for more information.

    Bridgestone recalls Firestone Transforce HT and Transforce AT tires

    The tire inner liner may crack and cause a belt separation

    Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations is recalling 10,380 Firestone Transforce HT, size LT275/70R18 with DOT code VN15TH71821, and Transforce AT, size LT275/70R18 with DOT code VN15TR91821, tires.

    The tires were manufactured with an incorrect inner liner compound, which could cause increased inner liner permeability or cracking, resulting in a belt separation.

    Belt separation could lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    Bridgestone will notify owners and replace the affected tires with a comparable Bridgestone or Firestone brand tire free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 1, 2022.

    Owners may contact Bridgestone customer service at (800) 847-3272.

