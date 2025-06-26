Here are the three non-hybrid SUVs with the best fuel economy

The 2025 Nissan Rogue leads the pack as the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid SUV, boasting an impressive 33 mpg combined and a standout 37 mpg on the highway.

The 2024 Nissan Kicks offers excellent mileage and affordability, making it a top choice for budget-conscious drivers seeking urban-friendly utility.

For shoppers who prefer traditional gas engines over hybrid tech, these top non-hybrid SUVs deliver strong fuel economy without sacrificing SUV comfort or versatility.



For drivers who want SUV versatility without hybrid complexity – or its cost – Edmunds has released its latest list of the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid SUVs for the 2024 and 2025 model years. These models offer sedan-like efficiency with the elevated ride height, cargo space, and flexibility that SUV buyers crave—all without plugging in or worrying about battery range.

Below are the top-performing gas-only SUVs according to EPA combined fuel economy estimates, carefully ranked by Edmunds using their most efficient trim levels. This ranking excludes hybrids, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and electric vehicles (EVs), keeping the focus strictly on traditional gas-powered models.

1. 2025 Nissan Rogue

Fuel Economy: 33 mpg combined (30 city / 37 highway)

Starting Price: $30,620 (with destination fee)

Cargo Space: 36.5 cubic feet (behind rear seats)

The 2025 Nissan Rogue takes the crown as the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid SUV. Despite being a compact SUV, it delivers a highway mpg rating that’s competitive with many sedans. Its 37 mpg highway figure gives it the edge over even smaller subcompacts. Edmunds attributes the Rogue’s efficiency to its lightweight design and refined powertrain, making it a top choice for families and commuters alike.

2. 2024 Nissan Kicks

Fuel Economy: 33 mpg combined (31 city / 36 highway)

Starting Price: $22,730

Cargo Space: 25.3 cubic feet

Though slightly smaller than the Rogue, the Nissan Kicks is another standout for fuel economy. It's also one of the most affordable new SUVs on the market today. The trade-offs include limited rear passenger space and slower acceleration, and unlike some competitors, it lacks all-wheel drive. Still, for budget-conscious urban drivers, the Kicks offers a smart blend of efficiency and utility.​

3. 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

Fuel Economy: 32 mpg combined (31 city / 33 highway)

Starting Price: $25,210

Cargo Space: 26.5 cubic feet

Toyota’s compact Corolla Cross brings familiar reliability and affordability in a crossover format. While it lags behind its hybrid variant by 10 mpg, the non-hybrid version still impresses with a strong efficiency profile. It's also a cost-effective alternative, starting about $4,000 lower than its hybrid counterpart due to fewer standard tech features.

Why Non-Hybrids Still Matter

While hybrids and EVs often dominate fuel-efficiency headlines, many buyers still prefer the simplicity, lower upfront cost, and maintenance familiarity of traditional gas engines. These non-hybrid SUVs show that you don't have to sacrifice miles per gallon to enjoy SUV convenience.

Edmunds points out that options like all-wheel drive, larger wheels, and certain trims can reduce fuel economy. Always review the EPA figures for the exact configuration you’re considering.

For shoppers prioritizing fuel economy without the added cost of hybrid technology, these SUVs offer compelling value and practicality in today’s competitive market.