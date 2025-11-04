Tesla Cybertruck recall tops this week’s Auto Safety Roundup

Tesla’s Cybertruck makes headlines again — this time for an off‑road light bar that can detach and become a road hazard — capping a busy week in recalls dominated by Ford’s cluster of fixes covering everything from loose seat‑frame hardware to moonroof wind deflectors and inoperative rear lightbars on the F‑150 Lightning. Luxury and specialty makers also show up: Mercedes‑Benz (AEB loss), Maserati (headlight aim caps), BMW/MINI (seat‑belt retractor issues on multiple 2026 models), and more.

At a glance

NHTSA ID Make(s) Model(s) Model year(s) Issue summary 25V711 Mercedes‑Benz AMG G63; G 580 2025 Potential loss of Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). 25V713 ACP Cryogenic Tank Trailer 2023–2025 Improperly welded suspension tower on trailers. 25V717 BMW; MINI 228i Gran Coupe; 228i xDrive GC; M235i xDrive GC; X1; X2; Countryman S ALL4 2026 Damaged seat‑belt retractor could impair restraint. 25V718 REV Recreation Group Fleetwood Fortis; Holiday Rambler Invicta 2024–2026 LP compartment paddle latch may unintentionally lock. 25V719 Isuzu; Chevrolet FTR; FVR; 6500XD; 7500XD 2018–2026 Axle stabilizer bracket may detach. 25V721 Ford Bronco 2021–2023 Loose bolt in driver’s seat frame. 25V722 Maserati Grecale; GranTurismo; GranCabrio 2023–2025 Missing headlight aim caps (FMVSS 108). 25V723 Honda (Motorcycle) CB1000SP 2025 Loose gearshift pedal (FMVSS 123). 25V724 Wartech SpecialContainer 2022–2025 Brakes may not operate as intended. 25V725 Mercedes‑Benz (Daimler Vans) Sprinter 2500 2023–2024 Improperly reinforced frame member. 25V726 Ford Econoline 2026 Inoperative defrost/defog system. 25V727 Forest River XLR Toyhauler 2021 Fresh‑water tank may detach. 25V728 Forest River (Coachmen) Catalina 2026 Tire may be damaged by chassis contact. 25V729 Ford; Lincoln Expedition; F‑150; F‑250/350/450 SD; Navigator 2021–2023 (plus 2022 SD) Moonroof wind deflector may detach. 25V730 Ford; Lincoln Explorer; Aviator; Corsair 2025–2026 Windshield air bubbles can obscure visibility (FMVSS 205). 25V731 Ford F‑150 Lightning BEV 2022–2023 Rear lightbar may be inoperative. 25V732 Ford Flex 2017–2019 Door trim may detach. 25V734 Carry‑On Trailer 6X8GW2KPT 2024–2026 Incorrect GAWR on certification label. 25V735 Tesla Cybertruck 2024 Off‑road light bar may detach and become a hazard. 25V736 Jayco/Entegra Granite Ridge; Condor 2025–2026 Axle info reversed on label. 25V738 Prevost X3‑45 Commuter 2025 Improper wheelchair seat‑belt anchor (FMVSS 210).

Tesla’s Cybertruck recall headlines a week of fixes led by Ford’s multi‑front campaign

Tesla’s Cybertruck returns to the spotlight this week with NHTSA campaign 25V735, a fix for an off‑road light bar that can detach and become a road hazard on 2024 models. While the remedy and owner‑notification timing will come from the official filing, the risk is straightforward: any exterior component that can shake loose at speed endangers following traffic. This relatively niche accessory makes for a strong consumer‑interest hook, but the broader story is the sheer breadth of safety issues this week spans — from active safety features and visibility requirements to seat‑belt hardware, defrosting systems and even labeling errors on trailers and motorhomes.

The volume leader is Ford, with five separate recalls touching mainstream nameplates and luxury spinoffs: Bronco (25V721) for a loose bolt in the driver’s seat frame; Econoline (25V726) for an inoperative defrost/defog system on certain 2026 units; a moonroof wind deflector that may detach affecting Expedition, F‑150, Super Duty trucks and Lincoln Navigator (25V729); windshield air bubbles that can obscure visibility on the 2025–2026 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Corsair (25V730); and a rear lightbar that may be inoperative on 2022–2023 F‑150 Lightning BEV (25V731). The common thread: visibility and exterior component integrity, both core to crash avoidance and compliance with federal standards.

Luxury and performance brands aren’t exempt. Mercedes‑Benz reports 25V711 for loss of Automatic Emergency Braking on the 2025 AMG G63 and G 580, a reminder that even advanced active‑safety suites can face calibration or software‑hardware integration issues. Maserati’s 25V722 addresses missing headlight aim adjustment caps (FMVSS 108) across Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio — a seemingly small missing part that matters for proper headlight alignment and glare control. BMW and MINI file 25V717 for damaged seat‑belt retractors on a wide slate of 2026 models (BMW 228i/228i xDrive/M235i xDrive Gran Coupe, X1, X2; MINI Countryman S ALL4), where restraint performance is directly at stake.

Beyond passenger cars, a number of recreation and commercial vehicles are swept in. REV Recreation Group (25V718) warns of a paddle latch that may unintentionally lock the liquid‑propane compartment on certain Fleetwood Fortis and Holiday Rambler Invicta motorhomes (2024–2026). Forest River has two separate items: XLR Toyhauler (25V727) for a fresh‑water tank that may detach and Coachmen Catalina (25V728) for tire damage risk from chassis contact. In the heavy‑duty/commercial space, Isuzu Motors Limited (25V719) covers Isuzu FTR/FVR and Chevrolet 6500XD/7500XD for an axle stabilizer bracket that may detach, with a long model‑year spread (2018–2026). Trailer makers also appear: Carry‑On Trailer (25V734) for incorrect GAWR labeling and Jayco/Entegra (25V736) for reversed axle information on the certification label — both reminders that paperwork errors can still rise to recall level when they impede safe loading and compliance.

Finally, Daimler Vans USA (25V725) recalls Mercedes‑Benz Sprinter 2500 (2023–2024) over an improperly reinforced frame member, while Wartech Engineering (25V724) flags a braking performance issue on SpecialContainer (2022–2025) equipment. Prevost (25V738) rounds out the week with a wheelchair seat‑belt anchor installation that may not meet FMVSS 210 on X3‑45 Commuter (2025) buses — a critical accessibility and safety concern for transit operators.

Why it matters: This week’s slate underscores how small parts (caps, latches, labels) and software‑enabled systems (AEB, defrost logic, lighting controls) can have outsized safety implications. For consumers, the practical takeaway is simple: act on recall notices promptly. For fleet and RV owners, several of these issues touch component security and labeling, which directly affect inspection compliance and safe operation.

What owners should do

Check your VIN at NHTSA’s lookup tool (nhtsa.gov/recalls) and your vehicle maker’s recall page. Watch your mail/app notifications for an official recall letter. Automakers must notify owners and provide free repairs. Schedule service with an authorized dealer; mention the NHTSA campaign number above. If the defect affects visibility, restraints, or fuel/LP systems, limit driving and park outdoors until repaired, as applicable. Keep documentation of the repair for resale and insurance.

Quick checklist (callout)

✅ VIN checked at NHTSA

✅ Campaign number noted

✅ Dealer appointment booked

✅ Temporary precautions taken (if visibility/restraints/LP involved)

✅ Repair completed and paperwork filed

Prevention & safety tips