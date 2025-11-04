Tesla Cybertruck recall tops this week’s Auto Safety Roundup

Tesla’s Cybertruck makes headlines again — this time for an off‑road light bar that can detach and become a road hazard — capping a busy week in recalls dominated by Ford’s cluster of fixes covering everything from loose seat‑frame hardware to moonroof wind deflectors and inoperative rear lightbars on the F‑150 Lightning. Luxury and specialty makers also show up: Mercedes‑Benz (AEB loss), Maserati (headlight aim caps), BMW/MINI (seat‑belt retractor issues on multiple 2026 models), and more.
At a glance
|NHTSA ID
|Make(s)
|Model(s)
|Model year(s)
|Issue summary
|25V711
|Mercedes‑Benz
|AMG G63; G 580
|2025
|Potential loss of Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB).
|25V713
|ACP
|Cryogenic Tank Trailer
|2023–2025
|Improperly welded suspension tower on trailers.
|25V717
|BMW; MINI
|228i Gran Coupe; 228i xDrive GC; M235i xDrive GC; X1; X2; Countryman S ALL4
|2026
|Damaged seat‑belt retractor could impair restraint.
|25V718
|REV Recreation Group
|Fleetwood Fortis; Holiday Rambler Invicta
|2024–2026
|LP compartment paddle latch may unintentionally lock.
|25V719
|Isuzu; Chevrolet
|FTR; FVR; 6500XD; 7500XD
|2018–2026
|Axle stabilizer bracket may detach.
|25V721
|Ford
|Bronco
|2021–2023
|Loose bolt in driver’s seat frame.
|25V722
|Maserati
|Grecale; GranTurismo; GranCabrio
|2023–2025
|Missing headlight aim caps (FMVSS 108).
|25V723
|Honda (Motorcycle)
|CB1000SP
|2025
|Loose gearshift pedal (FMVSS 123).
|25V724
|Wartech
|SpecialContainer
|2022–2025
|Brakes may not operate as intended.
|25V725
|Mercedes‑Benz (Daimler Vans)
|Sprinter 2500
|2023–2024
|Improperly reinforced frame member.
|25V726
|Ford
|Econoline
|2026
|Inoperative defrost/defog system.
|25V727
|Forest River
|XLR Toyhauler
|2021
|Fresh‑water tank may detach.
|25V728
|Forest River (Coachmen)
|Catalina
|2026
|Tire may be damaged by chassis contact.
|25V729
|Ford; Lincoln
|Expedition; F‑150; F‑250/350/450 SD; Navigator
|2021–2023 (plus 2022 SD)
|Moonroof wind deflector may detach.
|25V730
|Ford; Lincoln
|Explorer; Aviator; Corsair
|2025–2026
|Windshield air bubbles can obscure visibility (FMVSS 205).
|25V731
|Ford
|F‑150 Lightning BEV
|2022–2023
|Rear lightbar may be inoperative.
|25V732
|Ford
|Flex
|2017–2019
|Door trim may detach.
|25V734
|Carry‑On Trailer
|6X8GW2KPT
|2024–2026
|Incorrect GAWR on certification label.
|25V735
|Tesla
|Cybertruck
|2024
|Off‑road light bar may detach and become a hazard.
|25V736
|Jayco/Entegra
|Granite Ridge; Condor
|2025–2026
|Axle info reversed on label.
|25V738
|Prevost
|X3‑45 Commuter
|2025
|Improper wheelchair seat‑belt anchor (FMVSS 210).
Tesla’s Cybertruck recall headlines a week of fixes led by Ford’s multi‑front campaign
Tesla’s Cybertruck returns to the spotlight this week with NHTSA campaign 25V735, a fix for an off‑road light bar that can detach and become a road hazard on 2024 models. While the remedy and owner‑notification timing will come from the official filing, the risk is straightforward: any exterior component that can shake loose at speed endangers following traffic. This relatively niche accessory makes for a strong consumer‑interest hook, but the broader story is the sheer breadth of safety issues this week spans — from active safety features and visibility requirements to seat‑belt hardware, defrosting systems and even labeling errors on trailers and motorhomes.
The volume leader is Ford, with five separate recalls touching mainstream nameplates and luxury spinoffs: Bronco (25V721) for a loose bolt in the driver’s seat frame; Econoline (25V726) for an inoperative defrost/defog system on certain 2026 units; a moonroof wind deflector that may detach affecting Expedition, F‑150, Super Duty trucks and Lincoln Navigator (25V729); windshield air bubbles that can obscure visibility on the 2025–2026 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Corsair (25V730); and a rear lightbar that may be inoperative on 2022–2023 F‑150 Lightning BEV (25V731). The common thread: visibility and exterior component integrity, both core to crash avoidance and compliance with federal standards.
Luxury and performance brands aren’t exempt. Mercedes‑Benz reports 25V711 for loss of Automatic Emergency Braking on the 2025 AMG G63 and G 580, a reminder that even advanced active‑safety suites can face calibration or software‑hardware integration issues. Maserati’s 25V722 addresses missing headlight aim adjustment caps (FMVSS 108) across Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio — a seemingly small missing part that matters for proper headlight alignment and glare control. BMW and MINI file 25V717 for damaged seat‑belt retractors on a wide slate of 2026 models (BMW 228i/228i xDrive/M235i xDrive Gran Coupe, X1, X2; MINI Countryman S ALL4), where restraint performance is directly at stake.
Beyond passenger cars, a number of recreation and commercial vehicles are swept in. REV Recreation Group (25V718) warns of a paddle latch that may unintentionally lock the liquid‑propane compartment on certain Fleetwood Fortis and Holiday Rambler Invicta motorhomes (2024–2026). Forest River has two separate items: XLR Toyhauler (25V727) for a fresh‑water tank that may detach and Coachmen Catalina (25V728) for tire damage risk from chassis contact. In the heavy‑duty/commercial space, Isuzu Motors Limited (25V719) covers Isuzu FTR/FVR and Chevrolet 6500XD/7500XD for an axle stabilizer bracket that may detach, with a long model‑year spread (2018–2026). Trailer makers also appear: Carry‑On Trailer (25V734) for incorrect GAWR labeling and Jayco/Entegra (25V736) for reversed axle information on the certification label — both reminders that paperwork errors can still rise to recall level when they impede safe loading and compliance.
Finally, Daimler Vans USA (25V725) recalls Mercedes‑Benz Sprinter 2500 (2023–2024) over an improperly reinforced frame member, while Wartech Engineering (25V724) flags a braking performance issue on SpecialContainer (2022–2025) equipment. Prevost (25V738) rounds out the week with a wheelchair seat‑belt anchor installation that may not meet FMVSS 210 on X3‑45 Commuter (2025) buses — a critical accessibility and safety concern for transit operators.
Why it matters: This week’s slate underscores how small parts (caps, latches, labels) and software‑enabled systems (AEB, defrost logic, lighting controls) can have outsized safety implications. For consumers, the practical takeaway is simple: act on recall notices promptly. For fleet and RV owners, several of these issues touch component security and labeling, which directly affect inspection compliance and safe operation.
What owners should do
Check your VIN at NHTSA’s lookup tool (nhtsa.gov/recalls) and your vehicle maker’s recall page.
Watch your mail/app notifications for an official recall letter. Automakers must notify owners and provide free repairs.
Schedule service with an authorized dealer; mention the NHTSA campaign number above.
If the defect affects visibility, restraints, or fuel/LP systems, limit driving and park outdoors until repaired, as applicable.
Keep documentation of the repair for resale and insurance.
Quick checklist (callout)
✅ VIN checked at NHTSA
✅ Campaign number noted
✅ Dealer appointment booked
✅ Temporary precautions taken (if visibility/restraints/LP involved)
✅ Repair completed and paperwork filed
Prevention & safety tips
Don’t ignore warning signs: unusual noises, trim pieces vibrating, lights flickering, or defoggers not clearing quickly.
Before road trips, visually inspect exterior add‑ons (light bars, wind deflectors, racks) and verify they’re secure.
For EVs and advanced‑driver‑assist systems, keep software updated and don’t rely on AEB/ADAS to compensate for mechanical issues.
RVs & trailers: confirm GAWR and axle data on the certification label before loading; re‑weigh after modifications.
Fleet managers: cross‑reference VIN lists against your asset register and stage repairs to minimize downtime.