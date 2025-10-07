Auto loan delinquencies rival pre-crisis levels, Consumer Federation warns

U.S. auto loan delinquencies are climbing above pre-pandemic rates and nearing 2008 crisis levels.

Consumers now carry $1.66 trillion in auto debt as repossessions accelerate.

Consumer Federation of America urges tougher oversight of lenders and dealers.

The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) warns that the nation’s auto lending market is showing alarming signs of distress. A CFA study finds that more borrowers are slipping into delinquency and default than before the pandemic, with rates approaching the levels seen ahead of the 2008 financial crash.

Americans collectively owe $1.66 trillion on car loans, the CFA reports. As delinquencies, defaults and repossessions rise, regulators charged with monitoring the market have pulled back enforcement, leaving consumers more vulnerable to predatory practices by dealers and lenders.

Car ownership turning into a debt trap

“Buying a car should be a way for families to achieve economic success, but it is increasingly becoming an unaffordable burden that pushes consumers down into a debt spiral,” said Tara Mikkilineni, a senior fellow at CFA. The group argues that many borrowers are forced into risky loan structures and inflated prices that make default more likely.



CFA consumer protection director Erin Witte said families are in an “economic pressure cooker,” with car loans jeopardizing their ability to avoid financial ruin. Because households often prioritize auto payments over other obligations, rising delinquencies suggest that deeper economic stress is spreading through U.S. households.

The report urges Congress and regulators to step up oversight, strengthen rules governing auto lenders, and pursue structural reforms to protect borrowers. Without intervention, CFA warns, predatory practices and surging delinquencies could trigger broader financial fallout.

Prevention / What consumers can do

Know your credit score before shopping : Lenders often use credit tiers to set loan terms. Improving your score even slightly can mean thousands saved over the life of a loan.

Get pre-approved : Secure financing from a credit union or bank before visiting the dealership. This reduces the risk of being steered into high-interest dealer loans.

Watch out for add-ons : GAP insurance, extended warranties, and service contracts are often marked up heavily at dealerships. Always ask if these are optional and shop around if you want them.

Keep loan terms short : Stretching payments over 72 or 84 months lowers monthly costs but greatly increases total interest paid — and raises the risk of being “underwater” on the car.

Don’t skip refinancing: If interest rates drop or your credit improves, refinancing can reduce your payment and overall cost.

California passes protective measure

Trying to get a handle on car costs, California Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday signed the California CARS Act (SB 766), along with several other bills aimed at lowering costs for Californians struggling under the weight of an affordability crisis. The CA CARS Act, partly modeled after the Federal Trade Commission’s CARS Rule, requires car dealers to tell buyers the total price of the car up front, bans the sale of worthless add-ons, and it includes a first-of-its-kind three day cooling off period for used car buyers. Senator Ben Allen (D-24) introduced the bill as a way to make buying a car more affordable and less risky in California.

“We applaud Governor Newsom and Senator Allen on this landmark achievement to make the process of buying a car less painful for buyers and more competitive for honest dealers,” said Erin Witte, Director of Consumer Protection at Consumer Federation of America. “Everyone who has wasted hours of their life negotiating with a car dealer over endless fees and dishonest pricing can see exactly why this Act is needed, and we urge other states to follow suit and pass legislation to lower costs for car buyers.”

