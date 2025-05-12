Spanish automaker Cupra eyes U.S. entry

• Spanish automaker Cupra is in discussions with Penske Automotive Group to enter the U.S. market.

• The partnership could shortcut the need for Cupra to build its own dealer network from scratch.

• Analysts say the move would strategically position the brand for a faster launch.

Spanish performance automaker Cupra is taking a significant step toward entering the U.S. auto market, with reports confirming talks with Penske Automotive Group for a potential dealership partnership. If finalized, the alliance could give Cupra access to Penske’s extensive retail infrastructure across the country, accelerating its U.S. launch.

Cupra, a spin-off of SEAT and part of the Volkswagen Group, has seen rising popularity in Europe thanks to its stylish performance SUVs and EVs. While no formal U.S. sales plan has been released, this overture to Penske suggests a concrete move toward expansion.

“Cupra aims to inspire the United States from its hometown of Barcelona, bringing its design led and performance driven cars to American roads,” the company said in a statement to the Free Press.

A collaboration with Penske would allow Cupra to focus on product marketing and brand-building, leaving retail logistics to one of the most experienced automotive dealership groups in the country.

Sporty hybrids & EVs

Cupra was launched as a sub-brand of Seat in 2018. Seat is known for its practical, affordable cars and wanted to have a sportier line to broaden its appeal. Cupra took off in Spain and has grown to sell gas, hybrid and EV cars in more than 40 countries.

“As the first new brand created within the Volkswagen Group, we offer an alternative to the next generation of U.S. car buyers,” a statement from the company said. “Positioned between the mass and premium segments, we are not based on legacy or tradition. We are an unconventional challenger brand.”

The brand plans to begin with sales in 20 states “strategically aligned with the Cupra brand,” presumably states with incentives for EVs.

