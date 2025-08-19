Lexus and Subaru outpace rivals in customer satisfaction rankings

Subaru leads mass-market brands with record driver satisfaction score of 85, topping Toyota and Mazda.

Lexus surges 6% to claim the No. 1 luxury spot, ahead of Mercedes-Benz and Tesla.

Overall satisfaction slips as rising prices and longer car loans weigh on drivers.

Subaru and Lexus are pulling ahead of the auto pack when it comes to customer satisfaction, according to new survey data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

The annual ACSI Automobile Study shows overall driver satisfaction slipping 1% to a score of 79 (on a 100-point scale) despite the industry reaching its strongest sales in five years. The decline comes as buyers face steeper payments over longer loan periods.

In the mass-market segment, Subaru rose 2% to an industry-leading score of 85, separating itself from Toyota, which fell 1% to 82 and now shares second place with Mazda. Buick, GMC, and Honda followed close behind at 81. Subaru’s reputation for safety and dependability, along with freshened models like the redesigned Forester and new Crosstrek engine options, helped solidify its lead.

Luxury brands

On the luxury side, Lexus leapt 6% to a score of 87, leapfrogging last year’s co-leaders Mercedes-Benz (82) and Tesla (81). The Toyota-owned brand is benefitting from booming hybrid sales, with five Lexus models ranking among the top 15 most popular luxury hybrids in 2024. Lexus electrified sales climbed more than 13% year over year in the first quarter of 2025.

The study also highlights shifting consumer expectations as automakers balance technology, safety, and cost. Vehicle safety and technology both slipped by one percentage point, while two newly added measures — driving range on a full charge or tank and expected future resale value — debuted at the bottom of the rankings. Electric vehicles fared worst on both counts.

“For automakers, innovation and practicality now collide,” said Forrest Morgeson, Associate Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI. “Customers expect advanced technology and efficiency, but they’re also scrutinizing every dollar spent.”

The 2025 ACSI Automobile Study is based on nearly 10,000 customer surveys conducted between July 2024 and June 2025.