The true cost of driving: A $59,000 difference between the cheapest and priciest cars

Average cost to drive a new car is $3,593 per 1,000 miles, based on vehicle price and usage.
Most affordable models: Mitsubishi Mirage (car), Nissan Kicks (SUV), and Ford Maverick (truck).
Most expensive model: Porsche 911, costing a staggering $60,708 per 1,000 miles.
A new study reveals staggering differences in the cost of driving new vehicles, showing that not all cars are equal when it comes to getting from point A to B.
Based on an analysis of over one million used car transactions, automotive website iSeeCars reports the average new car costs $3,593 for every 1,000 miles driven. But the gap between the least and most expensive vehicles is a whopping $59,600.
At the affordable end, the Mitsubishi Mirage tops the list at just $1,119 per 1,000 miles.
Cheapest 3-Year-Old Cars per 1,000 Miles Driven - iSeeCars Study
Rank
Model
Average New Price
Average MIles Driven per Year
Price per 1k Miles per Year
Compared to Average
1
Mitsubishi Mirage
$18,281
16,342
$1,119
0.31x
2
Kia Rio
$18,553
13,988
$1,326
0.37x
3
Chevrolet Spark
$16,982
12,624
$1,345
0.37x
4
Nissan Versa
$19,250
13,904
$1,384
0.39x
5
Mitsubishi Mirage G4
$19,355
13,744
$1,408
0.39x
6
Kia Soul
$22,197
15,590
$1,424
0.40x
7
Toyota Corolla
$23,349
15,310
$1,525
0.42x
8
Chevrolet Malibu
$28,637
18,762
$1,526
0.42x
9
Hyundai Accent
$18,720
12,006
$1,559
0.43x
10
Nissan Sentra
$23,045
13,592
$1,695
0.47x
Overall Average
$44,223
12,307
$3,593
--
Meanwhile, luxury and high-performance vehicles like the Porsche 911 command $60,708 for the same distance—nearly 17 times the industry average.
Most Expensive 3-Year-Old Cars per 1,000 Miles Driven - iSeeCars Study
Rank
Model
Average New Price
Average MIles Driven per Year
Price per 1k Miles per Year
Compared to Average
1
Porsche 911
$179,739
2,961
$60,708
16.89x
2
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
$160,195*
2,679
$59,788
16.64x
3
Porsche 911 (convertible)
$180,815
3,207
$56,388
15.69x
4
Lucid Air
$247,847
5,784
$42,853
11.93x
5
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
$179,405*
5,150
$34,836
9.69x
6
Audi RS e-tron GT
$160,951
5,386
$29,884
8.32x
7
Lexus LC 500 Convertible
$112,772
3,927
$28,717
7.99x
8
Porsche 718 Boxster
$100,328
3,545
$28,304
7.88x
9
Chevrolet Corvette (convertible)
$92,508
3,596
$25,726
7.16x
10
Porsche 718 Cayman
$96,017
3,773
$25,445
7.08x
Overall Average
$44,223
12,307
$3,593
--
Fuel type matters too. Hybrids are the most economical to operate, averaging $2,978 per 1,000 miles, while electric vehicles top the list as the most expensive at $6,428, due to high purchase prices and limited annual usage.
As car prices remain high, experts urge buyers to weigh not just sticker price, but long-term cost per mile.
