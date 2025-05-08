Write a review
  2. News
  3. Car Buying and Maintenance Advice

The true cost of driving: A $59,000 difference between the cheapest and priciest cars

When it comes to overall ownership costs, the Mitsubishi Mirage is the most affordable and the Porsche 911 as the most expensive model, according to a study - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

When selecting a car, the sticker price isn’t the only cost

  • Average cost to drive a new car is $3,593 per 1,000 miles, based on vehicle price and usage.

  • Most affordable models: Mitsubishi Mirage (car), Nissan Kicks (SUV), and Ford Maverick (truck).

  • Most expensive model: Porsche 911, costing a staggering $60,708 per 1,000 miles.

A new study reveals staggering differences in the cost of driving new vehicles, showing that not all cars are equal when it comes to getting from point A to B. 

Based on an analysis of over one million used car transactions, automotive website iSeeCars reports the average new car costs $3,593 for every 1,000 miles driven. But the gap between the least and most expensive vehicles is a whopping $59,600.

At the affordable end, the Mitsubishi Mirage tops the list at just $1,119 per 1,000 miles. 

Cheapest 3-Year-Old Cars per 1,000 Miles Driven - iSeeCars Study

Rank

Model

Average New Price

Average MIles Driven per Year

Price per 1k Miles per Year

Compared to Average

1

Mitsubishi Mirage

$18,281

16,342

$1,119

0.31x

2

Kia Rio

$18,553

13,988

$1,326

0.37x

3

Chevrolet Spark

$16,982

12,624

$1,345

0.37x

4

Nissan Versa

$19,250

13,904

$1,384

0.39x

5

Mitsubishi Mirage G4

$19,355

13,744

$1,408

0.39x

6

Kia Soul

$22,197

15,590

$1,424

0.40x

7

Toyota Corolla

$23,349

15,310

$1,525

0.42x

8

Chevrolet Malibu

$28,637

18,762

$1,526

0.42x

9

Hyundai Accent

$18,720

12,006

$1,559

0.43x

10

Nissan Sentra

$23,045

13,592

$1,695

0.47x

Overall Average

$44,223

12,307

$3,593

--

Meanwhile, luxury and high-performance vehicles like the Porsche 911 command $60,708 for the same distance—nearly 17 times the industry average.

Most Expensive 3-Year-Old Cars per 1,000 Miles Driven - iSeeCars Study

Rank

Model

Average New Price

Average MIles Driven per Year

Price per 1k Miles per Year

Compared to Average

1

Porsche 911

$179,739

2,961

$60,708

16.89x

2

Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

$160,195*

2,679

$59,788

16.64x

3

Porsche 911 (convertible)

$180,815

3,207

$56,388

15.69x

4

Lucid Air

$247,847

5,784

$42,853

11.93x

5

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

$179,405*

5,150

$34,836

9.69x

6

Audi RS e-tron GT

$160,951

5,386

$29,884

8.32x

7

Lexus LC 500 Convertible

$112,772

3,927

$28,717

7.99x

8

Porsche 718 Boxster

$100,328

3,545

$28,304

7.88x

9

Chevrolet Corvette (convertible)

$92,508

3,596

$25,726

7.16x

10

Porsche 718 Cayman

$96,017

3,773

$25,445

7.08x

Overall Average

$44,223

12,307

$3,593

--

Fuel type matters too. Hybrids are the most economical to operate, averaging $2,978 per 1,000 miles, while electric vehicles top the list as the most expensive at $6,428, due to high purchase prices and limited annual usage.

As car prices remain high, experts urge buyers to weigh not just sticker price, but long-term cost per mile.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.