The true cost of driving: A $59,000 difference between the cheapest and priciest cars

Average cost to drive a new car is $3,593 per 1,000 miles, based on vehicle price and usage.

Most affordable models: Mitsubishi Mirage (car), Nissan Kicks (SUV), and Ford Maverick (truck).

Most expensive model: Porsche 911, costing a staggering $60,708 per 1,000 miles.

A new study reveals staggering differences in the cost of driving new vehicles, showing that not all cars are equal when it comes to getting from point A to B.

Based on an analysis of over one million used car transactions, automotive website iSeeCars reports the average new car costs $3,593 for every 1,000 miles driven. But the gap between the least and most expensive vehicles is a whopping $59,600.

At the affordable end, the Mitsubishi Mirage tops the list at just $1,119 per 1,000 miles.

Cheapest 3-Year-Old Cars per 1,000 Miles Driven - iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average New Price Average MIles Driven per Year Price per 1k Miles per Year Compared to Average 1 Mitsubishi Mirage $18,281 16,342 $1,119 0.31x 2 Kia Rio $18,553 13,988 $1,326 0.37x 3 Chevrolet Spark $16,982 12,624 $1,345 0.37x 4 Nissan Versa $19,250 13,904 $1,384 0.39x 5 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 $19,355 13,744 $1,408 0.39x 6 Kia Soul $22,197 15,590 $1,424 0.40x 7 Toyota Corolla $23,349 15,310 $1,525 0.42x 8 Chevrolet Malibu $28,637 18,762 $1,526 0.42x 9 Hyundai Accent $18,720 12,006 $1,559 0.43x 10 Nissan Sentra $23,045 13,592 $1,695 0.47x Overall Average $44,223 12,307 $3,593 --

Meanwhile, luxury and high-performance vehicles like the Porsche 911 command $60,708 for the same distance—nearly 17 times the industry average.

Most Expensive 3-Year-Old Cars per 1,000 Miles Driven - iSeeCars Study

Rank Model Average New Price Average MIles Driven per Year Price per 1k Miles per Year Compared to Average 1 Porsche 911 $179,739 2,961 $60,708 16.89x 2 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class $160,195* 2,679 $59,788 16.64x 3 Porsche 911 (convertible) $180,815 3,207 $56,388 15.69x 4 Lucid Air $247,847 5,784 $42,853 11.93x 5 Mercedes-Benz G-Class $179,405* 5,150 $34,836 9.69x 6 Audi RS e-tron GT $160,951 5,386 $29,884 8.32x 7 Lexus LC 500 Convertible $112,772 3,927 $28,717 7.99x 8 Porsche 718 Boxster $100,328 3,545 $28,304 7.88x 9 Chevrolet Corvette (convertible) $92,508 3,596 $25,726 7.16x 10 Porsche 718 Cayman $96,017 3,773 $25,445 7.08x Overall Average $44,223 12,307 $3,593 --

Fuel type matters too. Hybrids are the most economical to operate, averaging $2,978 per 1,000 miles, while electric vehicles top the list as the most expensive at $6,428, due to high purchase prices and limited annual usage.

As car prices remain high, experts urge buyers to weigh not just sticker price, but long-term cost per mile.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.