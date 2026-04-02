The Iran war may make it harder to hail a rideshare

Gas prices have surged past $4 a gallon in the U.S. following the Iran war, sharply increasing operating costs for rideshare drivers.

Many drivers report shrinking earnings, longer hours, and selectively accepting rides to stay profitable.

The combined effect could reduce driver availability in some markets, though demand shifts may partially offset shortages.

While consumers are dealing with rising costs from spiking gas prices, here’s another annoyance that might not have been anticipated. It may be harder to hail a ride from Uber and Lyft.

As the average gas price surpassed $4 a gallon, rideshare drivers across the United States are feeling the impact almost immediately, and passengers may soon notice the difference.

Gas prices have climbed above $4 per gallon nationally — much higher in some states — a roughly 35% increase since the conflict began disrupting oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. The spike is largely driven by higher crude oil costs tied to the war, with energy analysts warning that volatility could persist if supply disruptions continue.

Drivers’ profits squeezed

For rideshare drivers — who shoulder fuel costs themselves — the price surge is cutting deeply into already thin margins.

In cities like New Orleans and Atlanta, drivers report spending as much as half their earnings on fuel, while gas prices have risen by as much as $1 per gallon in just weeks. Some drivers say they are effectively working at or near a loss after accounting for platform fees and expenses.

A teacher, who works part-time as a Lyft driver, said that because of the surge in gasoline prices, she’s not sure her second job is going to last.

“I’m working now for rideshare, but I don’t know what that’s going to look like next week. Because if gas is $4 a gallon, I’m done,” she told CNN.

The pressure is forcing behavioral changes. Drivers are:

Working longer hours to maintain income.

Avoiding shorter or less profitable trips.

Relying more heavily on tips.

Carefully choosing when and where to drive.

In Florida, some drivers say they are now prioritizing only the most lucrative fares or adjusting routes to conserve fuel.

Will there be fewer rides?

The key question for riders is whether these pressures will translate into fewer available rides.

There are early signs this could happen — but the outcome is not straightforward.

Factors pointing to fewer drivers:

Lower profitability may push some drivers to quit or reduce hours.

Selective ride acceptance can increase wait times

Rising costs may deter new drivers from joining.

Some drivers are already declining trips that don’t justify fuel costs, a shift that can reduce effective supply even if the number of drivers remains unchanged.

Factors that may offset shortages:

Higher fares or surge pricing could lure drivers back onto the road.

Companies like Uber are offering temporary fuel discounts to retain drivers.

Consumer demand may fall if rides become more expensive, easing pressure on supply.

A fragile balance

For now, the rideshare market appears to be entering a period of instability rather than outright collapse.

If fuel prices continue rising — or remain elevated for months — industry analysts say a more noticeable contraction in driver availability is likely. That could mean longer wait times, higher fares, and reduced service in less busy areas.

At the same time, the gig economy’s flexibility may cushion the blow. Drivers can quickly re-enter the market if earnings improve, creating a dynamic equilibrium shaped by gas prices, rider demand, and platform incentives.

What is clear is that the Iran war’s ripple effects are reaching far beyond global energy markets, directly into the everyday economics of getting a ride across town.