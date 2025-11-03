Buyers’ remorse: What cars are most likely to be resold in the first year?

Nearly 3 in 10 Land Rover Discovery Sports are resold within their first year—more than any other new car.

All of the top 10 most-resold cars are luxury brands, according to iSeeCars’ latest national analysis.

Experts say dissatisfaction, dealer tactics, or financial strain may explain why so many luxury cars quickly return to the market.

Have you ever purchased a new car and within weeks, realize the purchase was a mistake? It may not be a common experience but it does happen, a data show one category of vehicles is involved more than all others.

A new iSeeCars study reveals that luxury vehicles are far more likely to be resold within a year of purchase compared to the industry average. While only 3.6% of new cars are typically resold within 12 months, some luxury models change hands at rates four to eight times higher.

Topping the list is the Land Rover Discovery Sport, with 28.3% of new buyers re-selling their vehicle within the first year. Close behind are the Porsche Macan at 22.2% and the Mercedes-Benz GLB at 21.2%. Three other Mercedes models – the CLA, GLA, and C-Class – also appear in the top 10, alongside multiple Land Rover models, the BMW 5 Series, and Jaguar F-PACE.

“Owner dissatisfaction is the most obvious cause,” said iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer. “But financial hardship and even creative dealer accounting can also drive this number up, with some retailers registering demonstration vehicles as sold to boost sales figures.”

The study analyzed over 18.5 million new car sales from 2023 to 2024, tracking which models were listed for resale within the first year. Across all 10 top-ranked models, resale averages were dramatically higher than normal, underscoring the volatility in the luxury segment.

Luxury brands lead early resale rankings

The report also ranked brands by overall resale rates. Porsche leads with 16% of its cars returning to market within a year, followed by Jaguar (10.7%), Mercedes-Benz (9.1%), and Land Rover (8.9%. INFINITI, BMW, Genesis, Audi, MINI, and Maserati complete the top 10—again, all premium nameplates.

“Luxury buyers may not be doing enough research before buying, or they simply tire of their purchase quickly,” Brauer added. “In some cases, dealers may also resell vehicles that were briefly used as demos or loaners.”

For everyday car shoppers, the findings highlight a silver lining: many of these lightly used luxury cars reenter the market with low mileage and nearly full warranties, selling for significantly less than their original price tags.

Buyers seeking top-tier features without the new-car premium may find compelling deals among these fast-turnover models.

However, consumers should still check warranty details carefully and understand why a particular model may have been quickly resold. A little research can turn someone else’s regret into another driver’s opportunity.