Electric vehicle sales hit record high in August

Record EV Sales in August: Electric vehicle sales reached an all-time high of 146,332 units, nearly 10% of total vehicle sales, likely driven by consumers rushing to claim the $7,500 federal tax credit before its expiration on September 30, 2025.

Analysts Predict Decline: Experts, including Karl Brauer of iSeeCars, believe Q3 2025 marks a peak for EVs, with sales and market share expected to fall sharply in Q4 and beyond, potentially stabilizing around 4% of new car sales through 2028.

Hybrids Rising, EVs Losing Value: While EV market share has stalled and many models are losing resale value—Tesla models leading the declines—hybrids and plug-in hybrids are projected to grow due to lower costs and improved efficiency.



Electric vehicle sales surged in August, to a record 146,332 vehicles sold, according to Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book. EVs accounted for just under 10% of all vehicles sold.

Does that mean EVs have finally won over drivers? Maybe not. It may be evidence of last-minute buying to take advantage of the federal EV tax credit that expires at the end of September.

Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, believes the third quarter of 2025 may turn out to be a high water mark for EVs, with sales falling in the future.

“With the $7,500 EV incentive ending on Sept. 30, we've hit peak electric vehicle sales and market share in the U.S. – at least for the next few years,” Brauer said in an email to ConsumerAffairs.

Brauer said iSeeCars has been tracking EV market share in cities and states for several years, and the data consistently showed between 7% and 8% as the tipping point where growth in EV share slowed dramatically. And that was with the $7,500 incentive in place.

“With both the electric vehicle credit for consumers and the regulatory requirements for automakers going away this fall, there will be a substantial drop in electric vehicle production, sales, and market share starting in Q4 2025,” Brauer said. This drop will continue for the foreseeable future.”

Brauer believes the EV share of car and truck sales will likely settle in around 4% of new car sales for 2026 through 2028.

Hybrids remain popular

“Conversely, hybrid and plug-in hybrid share will grow substantially over this same period as hybrid component costs drop and efficiency gains rise through the use of this technology,” he said.

Predictions that electric vehicles would make up between 20% and 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030 were common just a few years ago. But new EV market share has stalled at 6.9%, and even declined over the past 12 months, according to Cox Automotive. Most EVs cost more than their gasoline equivalent when new, limiting demand even with the $7,500 incentive.

Clues about future EV sales may be found in the used car market. Data from iSeeCars show the used EV supply is up 61.8% in the past year, but demand isn't keeping pace and prices are dropping.

EVs make up half of the top 10 used cars with the biggest 12-month price drops. Tesla's Model X, S and Y lost more value over the past year than all other used vehicles.