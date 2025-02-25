Write a review
Navigating Car Ownership and Maintenance

This living topic focuses on the challenges and considerations of owning and maintaining a car in today's economic and technological landscape. It covers the rising costs of car repairs due to supply chain issues, labor shortages, and sophisticated parts, and discusses the value of extended warranties and insurance. It also examines consumer experiences with used cars, including long-term ownership satisfaction and legal protections under Lemon Laws. Emerging trends like car subscriptions and the future impact of autonomous vehicles on car ownership are explored as well. Practical advice on regular maintenance and avoiding scams, such as odometer fraud, is also provided to help car owners make informed decisions.

Latest

EV satisfaction rising but challenges remains, J.D. Power study finds

Mass market cars outperform premium models, survey finds

After a decline in electric vehicle (EV) owner satisfaction in 2024, a new J.D. Power study shows that sentiment is improving in 2025. The U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, released today, highlights key trends in EV adoption, public charging, and vehicle quality.

Despite a 9.1% market share for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2024—an increase from 8.4% in 2023—EV growth is expected to remain flat in 2025. One major reason is the uncertainty arou...

