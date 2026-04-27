Gas prices start the week moving higher again

Gas prices rise again: The national average for regular gasoline is $4.11 a gallon, up $0.07 from last week, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and higher oil prices.

Diesel trends diverge: Diesel averages $5.45 a gallon, down about $0.10 week-over-week, but still $1.90 higher than a year ago, signaling potential upward pressure on consumer goods prices.

Oil volatility driving outlook: Crude prices near $97 (WTI) and $106 (Brent) reflect supply risks tied to Middle East disruptions, with forecasts calling for continued volatility and possible spikes above $110 if tensions persist.

The on-off nature of Middle East peace negotiations is being reflected in the price of gasoline. The week is starting with prices moving higher again after a mid-April decline.

AAA reports the national average price of regular gas is $4.11 a gallon, seven cents higher than a week ago. A year ago, the price was $3.15 a gallon. Before the start of the war, it was just under $3 a gallon.

The average price of diesel fuel is $5.45 a gallon, which is down almost 10 cents a gallon in the last week. That’s significant, since the cost of diesel fuel plays a major role in the cost of moving food and other products to market. The cost of diesel is $1.90 a gallon more than it was a year ago, an increase that may soon show up in consumer prices.

Oil prices remain elevated

Currently, the price of gasoline is being influenced by the price of oil, which has spiked since the start of hostilities with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Crude oil prices are trading near multi-month highs to start the week, with global benchmarks pushed upward by ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions — and analysts warning that volatility is likely to persist.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the U.S. benchmark, recently traded around $97 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was about $106 per barrel as of late last week, according to market data.

Concerns about the future price of oil intensified again on Monday as stalled U.S.-Iran talks added to fears of constrained supply, helping push crude prices higher.

In some trading sessions, oil has climbed even higher, briefly topping $108 per barrel, underscoring how sensitive markets remain to geopolitical developments.

Supply risks dominate the near-term outlook

The current rally is largely driven by supply-side concerns. Analysts point to reduced exports from the Middle East and shipping disruptions as key factors tightening the market.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration notes that transportation challenges and reduced shipping capacity — particularly through the Strait of Hormuz — are amplifying price pressures globally.

At the same time, global demand remains relatively strong, with consumption still near pre-pandemic levels, limiting the downside for prices even as economic uncertainty lingers.

Forecasts point to elevated — but uncertain — prices

Looking ahead, forecasts for oil prices vary widely, reflecting the uncertain geopolitical and economic backdrop.

Goldman Sachs and other major banks now expect Brent crude to average around $90 per barrel by late 2026, with U.S. WTI near $83.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently raised its outlook, projecting Brent could average about $96 per barrel this year, significantly higher than earlier estimates.

Some analysts warn that if supply disruptions persist, prices could spike well above $110 or even $125 per barrel in extreme scenarios.

However, not all projections are bad for consumers. Some forecasts suggest prices could ease later in the year — potentially falling toward $70–$80 per barrel — if supply normalizes and geopolitical tensions subside.