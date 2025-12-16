States reach settlement with Hyundai and Kia over theft vulnerabilities

A bipartisan coalition of 35 state attorneys general has reached a proposed settlement with Hyundai and Kia over widespread vehicle theft vulnerabilities.

The companies are accused of selling millions of cars without industry-standard anti-theft technology, fueling a nationwide surge in thefts and related crimes.

Under the deal, Hyundai and Kia would add anti-theft protections to future vehicles and offer free hardware upgrades and restitution to affected owners.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a multistate settlement with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia America over security flaws that made millions of vehicles easy to steal.

The settlement, reached by a bipartisan coalition of 35 attorneys general, resolves allegations that the automakers violated federal motor vehicle safety standards and California’s Unfair Competition Law by selling vehicles without industry-standard anti-theft protections. The agreement is subject to court review and approval.

According to state officials, Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured and sold between 2011 and 2022 lacked engine immobilizers — a basic anti-theft feature standard in most other new cars during that period and included in the same models sold in Canada and Europe. The omission left the vehicles vulnerable to hotwiring, contributing to a wave of thefts across the country.

“Today, my office announced a settlement with Kia and Hyundai for failing to equip millions of cars with industry-standard, anti-theft technology,” Bonta said in a statement. “This led to an epidemic of car thefts that threatened public safety and disrupted the lives of Californians — and it was illegal.”

Social media blazed the trail

State investigators said the problem escalated after videos circulated on social media showing how easily Hyundai and Kia vehicles could be stolen, sometimes by teenagers. The trend encouraged copycat thefts and joyriding nationwide.

In Los Angeles, thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles rose by about 85% in 2022 and accounted for roughly 20% of all stolen cars that year, up from 13% in 2021, according to the release. Nationally, Hyundai and Kia models ranked first, second, and fifth among the most commonly stolen vehicles in 2024.

Officials said many stolen vehicles were later used in other crimes or involved in traffic crashes, some fatal, increasing risks to public safety and straining law enforcement resources.

Costs mounted for consumers

Beyond the safety concerns, the states said consumers suffered significant financial harm. Victims reported paying for repairs, towing, insurance deductibles, and alternative transportation after thefts or attempted thefts. The widespread vulnerability also hurt resale values for affected vehicles, according to the attorneys general.

Hyundai and Kia did not roll out a software-based theft deterrent campaign until 2023. While the companies said the update reduced thefts, states alleged the fix could still be bypassed and pushed for stronger, physical protections.

What the settlement requires

Under the proposed settlement, Hyundai and Kia have agreed to several measures aimed at preventing future thefts and compensating affected consumers. These include:

Equipping all future vehicles sold in the United States with industry-standard engine immobilizer technology.

Offering free, zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protectors — a physical anti-theft device — to owners or lessees of eligible vehicles, including some previously offered only software updates.

Providing up to $4.5 million in additional restitution to eligible consumers whose vehicles were damaged by thieves.

Paying $4.5 million to the states to help cover investigation costs.

Eligible consumers will receive notice from the companies and will have one year from the date of notification to schedule installation of the ignition cylinder protector at an authorized Hyundai or Kia dealership. Bonta urged drivers to schedule the upgrade as soon as possible.

Additional compensation available for some victims

Consumers who previously received — or were scheduled to receive — a software update but still experienced a theft or attempted theft on or after April 29, 2025, may file claims for certain theft-related expenses. The restitution is separate from payments available through a private consumer class-action settlement.

More information about eligibility and how to file a claim is available at www.HKMultistateimmobilizersettlement.com.